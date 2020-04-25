Netflix Just Added 2 Of The Decade’s Best Movies

While the rest of the entertainment industry continues to suffer, Netflix (and all the other streaming platforms) are thriving – as usual. Indeed, the company has kept their library of content updated throughout the coronavirus pandemic, bringing us new movies and TV shows to enjoy on almost a daily basis. And most of the original stuff has been going down very, very well with viewers.

But as far as non-original programming is concerned, Netflix has been knocking it out of the park lately, with some truly great films hitting the service in recent weeks. That’s a trend that continues today as well, with the streaming giant bringing us what are without a doubt two of this decade’s finest films.

First up, we’ve got 2012’s Django Unchained. The period drama, set in the American South, follows a slave (Jamie Foxx) who’s set free by a traveling benefactor (Christoph Waltz) but puts that freedom at risk when he tries to rescue his still enslaved wife from her owner, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in one of the actor’s best roles.

But if that doesn’t sound like it’d be up your alley, then Netflix has also got The Artist, the 2011 critical darling. A French comedy-drama, it’s a beautiful tribute to silent cinema. A truly joyous movie with fantastic lead performances, The Artist follows an “egomaniacal film star who develops a relationship with a young dancer against the backdrop of Hollywood’s silent era.” A far cry from Django, it’s exceptionally well made and an all around great viewing experience.

But wait, there’s more. Yes, Netflix added a few more titles as well today and you can see the full list down below:

4 New Movies Added Today

Bheeshma (2020)

Django Unchained (2012)

The Artist (2011)

The Promise (2008)

1 New TV Series Added Today

My Secret Romance (Season 1)

So, there you have it. Not much, but two absolute gems in Django Unchained and The Artist. Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix this weekend? Drop a comment down below and share your picks.