Netflix Just Added A Forgotten Chris Evans Movie

Chris Evans might be seen as a great dramatic actor these days, after a decade of playing Captain America in the MCU, but before he landed the part of the Sentinel of Liberty, his most notable roles tended to be in comedies. Even his turn as the Human Torch in the Fantastic Four films is pretty light-hearted. If you’re a fan looking to familiarize yourself with Evans’ earlier work though, then Netflix is on hand to help you out, as a forgotten pic from his past has just been dropped onto the site.

This Tuesday, September 1st, the streaming service added 2001’s Not Another Teen Movie. Released when he was just 20 years old, the comedy flick featured Evans’ first leading role. Funnily enough, his co-star and love interest in the film, Chyler Leigh, would also go on to achieve fame in the superhero world as Alex Danvers in TV’s Supergirl.

As the title makes clear, Not Another Teen Movie is a spoof of the glut of teen romcoms that were so popular in the late 90s (see: 10 Things I Hate About You, American Pie and She’s All That, among many others) as well as the John Hughes high school movies of the 80s. A couple of stars of The Breakfast Club actually have cameo parts, too: Molly Ringwald and Paul Gleason, the latter of whom reprises his role from the classic film.

True, this isn’t one of the highlights of Evans’ career. On Rotten Tomatoes, NATM has an embarrassing critics score of just 29%. Audiences liked it slightly better, but they’ve still only rated it 55%. If you know what you’re getting into, though – an unashamedly dumb comedy flick – then it’s totally possible to have some fun with it. And we do have it to thank for this hilarious meme.

Tell us, though, will you be checking out Not Another Teen Movie or any of the other new additions Netflix brought us today? As always, sound off down below and let us know.