Netflix Just Added Some Great Horror Movies To Kick Off August

As good of a month as July was for Netflix subscribers, the streaming giant looks to deliver an almost as impressive August and they kicked things off yesterday with a huge drop that comprised old classics, forgotten films, underrated gems and more. And while not super heavy for horror, in particular, there were still a few notable titles that arrived on the platform yesterday that are sure to get your blood pumping and make your palms sweaty.

For instance, the original Jurassic Park trilogy – that’s Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III – is now on Netflix and while perhaps not the scariest films out there, they still do have their moments of horror and hold up very well even today. The first one, of course, is a bonafide classic, but its two sequels are certainly worth a watch as well.

Meanwhile, 1991’s The Addams Family is also now on Netflix and while you may not call it a horror movie per se, the supernatural black comedy’s subject matter and inspirations certainly have a horror-themed tinge to them. But if you’re looking for something with more genuine scares, how about checking out What Keeps You Alive?

This well-received, stylish horror thriller follows “a young woman fighting for her life as her wife’s murderous intentions become evident.” Again, it scored exceptional reviews and currently sits at an impressive 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

For the full list of what hit Netflix yesterday, see below:

Released August 1 Super Monsters: The New Class *Netflix Family

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

And there you have it. Everything that Netflix added yesterday to kick off the month. But tell us, do any of these titles appeal to you? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.