Netflix Just Added Over 30 New Movies/TV Shows To Kick Off August

Though Netflix has dropped a few notable titles from its library to say goodbye to July, today has brought us a whole heap of fresh content to usher in the new month. With over 30 new movies and TV shows, August has been welcomed with a truckload of classic films, mostly from the 90s and the early 00s, as well as some other interesting titles that you may want to check out.

The most attention-grabbing additions are all three Jurassic Park movies, which are hopping over to Netflix after a short stint on Peacock. So, you may want to travel back to Isla Nubar yet again this weekend and treat yourself to a rewatch of the prehistoric trilogy. Elsewhere, there are the two sequels to Ocean’s Eleven and medieval adventure A Knight’s Tale starring the much-missed Heath Ledger.

Also, watch out for Tobey Maguire’s horse-racing themed drama Seabiscuit, Robert Pattinson tear-jerker Remember Me and 1991’s The Addams Family. For more, you can check out the full list of everything arriving on Netflix today below:

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Super Monsters: The New Class

Of course, there are various other highlights hidden in this collection of classics, including The NeverEnding Story and its sequel, the original Mad Max with Mel Gibson and surreal comedy Being John Malkovich. Also from the mind of Charlie Kaufman is Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, the acclaimed psychological love story with Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet.

Over on the TV side of things, meanwhile, both seasons of Iron Man: Armored Adventures have dropped on the site, marking a rare Marvel production on Netflix these days. Not to mention Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season 2 and anime Toradora!

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix this weekend? Sound off down below and make yourself heard.