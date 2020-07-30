There’s Now Only One Marvel Movie Left On Netflix

As of today, there are officially no more MCU movies left on Netflix. Disney Plus has been hoovering up Marvel Studios’ efforts from the streaming giant over the past few months and the last one remaining on the rival service, 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, has now exited Netflix’s library ahead of its arrival on D+ in a couple of weeks’ time on August 14th. This means that there’s only one Marvel movie left on the site.

The good news is that it’s one of the best ones. Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the last film based on Marvel Comics available on Netflix, so let’s be thankful that it’s one that’s so beloved by fans and acclaimed by critics. When it arrived in late 2018, the slick, inventive and entertaining movie wowed us all and earned a truckload of major awards, including the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Speaking of Spider-Man, MCU fans might be miffed to know that, despite Ant-Man 2 about to drop on the site, Disney Plus still doesn’t have every Marvel Studios film available. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are over on Hulu instead due to Sony distributing them and not Marvel. The Marvel and Spider-Man universes remain scattered across multiple platforms, then, even if Disney has most of them under its wing.

Spider-Verse 2 is in now in the works, with it expected to throw even more Spider-people into the mix than the first one. Producer Christopher Miller has teased some “groundbreaking art techniques” being used in the second film that make the original look “quaint” as well, so hopefully it’ll manage to match or even surpass the 2018 flick on every level. As we wait for that to arrive in 2021, though, you can check out Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the last Marvel movie on Netflix, right now.