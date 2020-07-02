The excitement for a sequel to 2018’s animated blockbuster hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is pretty freaking high. In an era where the MCU’s live-action superhero movies have been dominating, the animated flick came in from nowhere and delivered an extremely entertaining visual feast for the eyes. The animation style in particular was refreshingly unique, making it look like comic book panels literally coming to life on the big screen.

Amid film and television delays across the board due to the coronavirus, it was heartening to find out that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 has begun production. And according to producer Christopher Miller’s recent tweet, the sequel is set to blow our minds all over again – with art techniques that will make the first movie look “quaint.”

The development of new groundbreaking art techniques being done for the next Spider-Verse movie are already blowing me away. It’s going to make the first movie look quaint — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 1, 2020

Now, what Miller means by that is anyone’s guess, but we’ll just have to trust the brilliant creative minds working on it to deliver on the promise, and we’re sure that they’ll be able to. After all, Spidey’s recent animated outing quickly became a pop culture phenomenon. The movie was a great entry point for even the most casual fans of superhero films because it required no prior knowledge of the Miles Morales Spider-Man narrative. And yet it deftly wove in a story that utilized multiple Spider-people and concepts from various Marvel Comics series.

In fact, part of its charm comes from how it mashes up some of the most familiar web-heads with the most unusual, who probably never would have made it on to the big screen otherwise. And the best part? We didn’t have to sit through six origin stories to get here, something that the movie riffs off quite hilariously.

There’s even the possibility now of a live-action version of the Spider-Verse bringing Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland together. Let’s face it, that would be really cool if done right. But until then, we’ll be quite happy with just settling for more sequels to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.