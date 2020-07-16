It seems incredible to think that Sony held off for so long on making a feature-length animated Spider-Man movie, based on how well it ultimately turned out. In addition to winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Into the Spider-Verse quickly gained a reputation as one of the best comic book movies ever made.

As well as putting Miles Morales front-and-center, Into the Spider-Verse’s story also allowed the filmmakers to utilize multiple variations of the title hero that you’d never find in the live-action realm including Spider-Ham, Spider-Man Noir and Spider-Man 2099. The movie’s success looks to have opened up an entire universe within the multiverse, with producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller set to expand the mythology onto the small screen while numerous characters have already been rumored to be getting their own spinoffs.

Based on their reputation for vastly exceeding expectations with the likes of The LEGO Movie and the Jump Street series, as well as the universal acclaim that greeted the first installment, fans will be expecting something even more spectacular from the sequel, and in a recent social media exchange, Lord and Miller teased the possible debut of a fan favorite character. Lord set it up and Miller delivered the punchline, and as you can see below, it looks like we might be seeing Silk in Into the Spider-Verse 2.

Cindy Moon’s Silk may have only made her comic book debut in 2014, but has already become a hugely popular figure in the extended Spider-Man universe, and at one stage was rumored to appear in both the first Spider-Verse adventure and a solo movie that was in the early stages of development at Sony. There are almost infinite possibilities about where the sequel can go, and if Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 can even come close to matching the quality of its predecessor, then it will definitely enter the conversation of being the best big screen Spidey franchise ever.