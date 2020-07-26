Netflix Is Adding Over 50 New Movies And TV Shows This Week

As we finish up July and head into August, Netflix has a bunch of great new content coming this week. Though Monday doesn’t feature anything fresh, Tuesday through Sunday will deliver a ton of exciting titles, including a lot of classic movies and a bunch of Netflix Originals.

The highlights of what’s to come in the last days of July include Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege season 1, the beginning of a new trilogy exploring the final hours of the civil war that was fought between the Autobots and the Decepticons on their homeworld, and also The Umbrella Academy season 2, in which things are set to get even weirder for the Hargreeves clan.

For more, the full list of everything that’s due on Netflix this week can be found below:

July 28th

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 4) N

Jeopardy! (Collection 6)

Last Chance U: Laney (Season 5) N

July 29th

It’s Her Day

Retablo (2017)

Shine Your Eyes (2020)

The Hater (2020) N

The Speed Cubers (2020) N

Tread (2020)

Unlucky Ploy (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

July 30th

Pirates Who Don’t Do Anything: A VeggieTales Movie (2020) N

The Story of Us (1999)

Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege (Season 1) N

July 31st

Get Even (Season 1) N

Latte & the Magic Waterstone (2019) N

Seriously Single (2020) N

The Speed Cubers (2020) N

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) (Season 1) N

August 1st

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Acts of Violence (2018)

An Education (2009)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Elizabeth Harvest (2018)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Hardcore Henry (2015)

Iron Man Armored Adventures (Seasons 1-2)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Killing Hasselhoff (2017)

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds (2002)

My Perfect Landing (Season 1)

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Operation Ouch (Season 1 + Special)

Power Players (Season 2)

Remember Me (2010)

Rogue Warfare: The Hunt (2019)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Super Monsters: The New Class (2020) N

The Addams Family (1991)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The NeverEnding Story (1984)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1990)

The Next Step (Season 6)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (2017)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Toradora! (Season 1)

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (Season 2)

What Keeps You Alive (2018)

August 2nd

Almost Love (2018)

Connected (Season 1) N

Pick of the Litter (2018)

As is typical, the first day of the month – which falls on Friday – is stuffed with new additions to Netflix’s library and August’s haul is particularly packed full of classic 90s/early 2000s films. Including all three Jurassic Parks, The Addams Family, Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and A Knight’s Tale. Also, watch out for both seasons of Marvel animated series Iron Man: Armored Adventures and the first run of Transformers Rescue Bots Academy.

For a full list of what's coming to Netflix across all of August, you can head through here. Alternatively, to see everything due on all the major streaming services next month, check out the complete rundown here.