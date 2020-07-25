Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime In August
With the end of the month ahead of us, we now have a full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix and the various other streaming services across August. The sites will continue to do their best to keep you from straying out into the sun for the rest of the summer, too, as each of them has got a whole heap of new movies and TV shows coming to their libraries that you’ll want to check out. Mostly classic films you’ll enjoy sticking on again, but also a few much-anticipated originals, too.
See below for the full line-up of titles coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video, as well as our own picks for what should be on your radar.
August 1
NETFLIX
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
10,000 BC, 2008
All the President’s Men, 1976
Altered States, 1980
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1
Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)
Barefoot in the Park, 1967
Barkleys of Broadway, 1949
Batman (1989), 1989
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Begins, 2005
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
The Bear, 1989 (HBO)
Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)
Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)
Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)
Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
The Candidate 1972
Carefree, 1938
The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)
Chariots of Fire, 1981
Contact, 1997
The Dark Knight 2008
The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Elf, 2003
The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)
The First Wives Club 1996
Flipper, 1996 (HBO)
Flying Down to Rio, 1933
Flying Leathernecks, 1951
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Fracture, 2007
The Fugitive, 1993
The Gay Divorcee, 1934
Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)
Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)
Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)
Hard to Kill, 1990
Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2
Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)
Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)
The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House Party, 1990
House Party 2, 1991
House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013
How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)
Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
Jeremiah Johnson, 1972
Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951
Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)
Kung Fu Panda, 2008
Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)
Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)
Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)
Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)
Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)
The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996
The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)
The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)
Love Field, 1992 (HBO)
Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)
Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)
The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)
Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)
Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)
Maverick, 1994
Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)
Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)
Murder at 1600, 1997
The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)
My Blue Heaven, 1990
My Sister’s Keeper, 2009
Nell, 1994 (HBO)
New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
On Dangerous Ground, 1952
On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)
Phantom, 2013 (HBO)
Pi, 1998 (HBO)
Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)
Roberta, 1935
Romeo Must Die, 2000
Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)
Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)
Serendipity, 2001
Skyline, 2010 (HBO)
South Central, 1992
Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)
Steven Universe Movie (2019)
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939
Striptease, 1996
Swing Time, 1936
They Live by Night, 1949
Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)
Three Days of the Condor, 1975
Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)
Top Hat, 1935
Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)
Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Without Limits, 1998
Yes Man, 2008
HULU
Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B
The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2
UniKitty: Complete Season 2B
71
3:10 to Yuma
A Good Woman
A Perfect Murder
Australia
The Brothers McMullen
Cats & Dogs
Child’s Play
City Slickers
City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold
Company Business
Death At A Funeral
Elena Undone
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Free Fall
Gayby
Hellraiser
Hurricane Bianca
Just Charlie
The Last Stand
Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole
Margin Call
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
My Best Friend’s Wedding
My Bloody Valentine
Pit Stop
Rain Man
Rustlers’ Rhapsody
Safe
The Saint
Sleeping with the Enemy
Sordid Lives
Spare Parts
Stanley & Iris
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Stuck On You
Top Gun
Ultraviolet
Up in the Air
Were The World Mine
PRIME VIDEO
3:10 To Yuma (2007)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Inception (2010)
Margin Call (2011)
My Bloody Valentine (1981)
Rain Man (1988)
Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
Safe (2012)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Spare Parts (2015)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Steel Magnolias (1989)
The Holiday (2006)
Top Gun (1986)
Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)
Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)
Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1
Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
August 2
NETFLIX
Almost Love
Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)
HULU
Shark vs. Surfer: Special
August 3
NETFLIX
Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories
HULU
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Ordinary Love
PRIME VIDEO
Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)
August 4
NETFLIX
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HBO MAX
Aldnoah.Zero
Inuyasha
Mob Psycho, Season 1
Promised Neverland, Season 1
Puella Magi Madoka Magica
The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
August 5
NETFLIX
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PRIME VIDEO
Arkansas (2020)
August 6
NETFLIX
The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
An American Pickle, Film Premiere
Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale
Esme & Roy, Season 2B
On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)
HULU
The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Slay the Dragon
PRIME VIDEO
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
August 7
NETFLIX
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY
Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Work It — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Hidden Kingdoms of China
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits
The Peanuts Movie
UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)
X-Men
Howard – Premiere
Muppets Now – “Fever Pitch”
One Day at Disney – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”
Disney Family Sundays – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”
Pixar in Real Life – “WALL-E: BnL Pop-Up Shop”
HBO MAX
Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)
PRIME VIDEO
Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B
August 8
NETFLIX
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
HBO MAX
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
HULU
The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode
August 9
HBO MAX
Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)
August 10
NETFLIX
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nightcrawler
HULU
Hard Night Falling
Lucky Day
PRIME VIDEO
Capone (2020)
Hard Night Falling (2019)
Lucky Day (2019)
August 11
NETFLIX
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HBO MAX
Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Alive And Kicking
Monster’s Ball
August 12
NETFLIX
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)
HULU
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
August 13
NETFLIX
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere
August 14
NETFLIX
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fearless — NETFLIX FILM
Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Project Power — NETFLIX FILM
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY
Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)
Ant-Man and the Wasp
India’s Wild Leopards
Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)
Nature Boom Time (S1)
Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)
Scuba Sam’s World (S1)
Spaced Out (S1)
T.O.T.S. (S1)
T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)
The Greatest Showman
Wild Cats of India (S1)
Zombies 2
The One and Only Ivan – Premiere
Muppets Now – “Getting Testy”
Magic Camp – Premiere
One Day at Disney – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”
Weird But True – “Dinosaurs” (Season 3 Premiere)
HBO MAX
Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Bernie The Dolphin 2
PRIME VIDEO
Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)
Master (2017)
World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
August 15
NETFLIX
Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)
HULU
A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4
Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16
Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1
Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1
House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134
Island Life: Complete Season 15
Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1
Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16
August 16
NETFLIX
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
HBO MAX
Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Behind You
August 17
NETFLIX
Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
August 18
HBO MAX
Looney Tunes, Batch 3
Smurfs, Season 2
HULU
The Cup
PRIME VIDEO
The Cup (2012)
August 19
NETFLIX
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM
DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
August 20
NETFLIX
Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Kisser
Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The Fungies, Season 1A
Singletown, Season 1
HULU
Daffodils
Unacknowledged
August 21
NETFLIX
Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY
Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM
Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Back to the Titanic
Beauty and the Beast
Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Muppets Now – “Sleep Mode”
One Day at Disney – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”
Weird But True – “National Parks”
HBO MAX
No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)
HULU
Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie
Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B
August 22
HBO MAX
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
HULU
Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere
PRIME VIDEO
The Legion (2020)
August 23
NETFLIX
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
HBO MAX
Mia’s Magic Playground
HULU
Blindspot: Complete Season 5
August 24
HBO MAX
I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)
HULU
The Roads Not Taken
August 25
NETFLIX
Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY
Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
August 26
NETFLIX
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HULU
Mom: Complete Season 7
August 27
NETFLIX
Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
HBO MAX
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere
August 28
NETFLIX
All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Fantastic Four
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Premiere
Muppets Now – “The I.T. Factor”
One Day at Disney – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”
Weird But True – “Farming”
HBO MAX
Seneca, 2019 (HBO)
Steven Universe Future, Season Six
HULU
The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)
PRIME VIDEO
Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special
August 29
HBO MAX
The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)
August 31
NETFLIX
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
HULU
Casino Royale
Primal
Quantum of Solace
The Courier
PRIME VIDEO
Primal (2019)
The Courier (2019)
As you can see above, the month kicks off on a high as all but D+ are adding an enormous amount of movies to their ranks. Interestingly, three of them have a whole franchise to boast of on August 1st. Netflix is adding all three Jurassic Park films, Hulu has the first six Star Trek movies – those featuring The Original Series crew – due the same day and HBO Max is likewise making a bunch of Batman flicks available, everything from 1989’s Batman to The Dark Knight.
The highlight of Disney Plus’ month, meanwhile, are the major releases coming to the service as part of its Summer Movie Nights season. These include Fox’s X-Men (August 7th), Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp (August 14th), 2017’s Beauty and the Beast (August 21st) and Alice Through the Looking Glass (August 28th). Elsewhere, Prime has many worthwhile films due over the month and Tom Hardy fans will want to check out Capone on August 10th, which just released not too long ago.
Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and the rest in August? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.
