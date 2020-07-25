Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime In August

With the end of the month ahead of us, we now have a full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix and the various other streaming services across August. The sites will continue to do their best to keep you from straying out into the sun for the rest of the summer, too, as each of them has got a whole heap of new movies and TV shows coming to their libraries that you’ll want to check out. Mostly classic films you’ll enjoy sticking on again, but also a few much-anticipated originals, too.

See below for the full line-up of titles coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video, as well as our own picks for what should be on your radar.

August 1

NETFLIX

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Super Monsters: The New Class — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman (1989), 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (Unrated Version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (Extended Version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (Unrated Version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (Unrated Version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (Unrated Version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (Extended Version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

HULU

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B

71

3:10 to Yuma

A Good Woman

A Perfect Murder

Australia

The Brothers McMullen

Cats & Dogs

Child’s Play

City Slickers

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Company Business

Death At A Funeral

Elena Undone

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Free Fall

Gayby

Hellraiser

Hurricane Bianca

Just Charlie

The Last Stand

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole

Margin Call

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

My Best Friend’s Wedding

My Bloody Valentine

Pit Stop

Rain Man

Rustlers’ Rhapsody

Safe

The Saint

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sordid Lives

Spare Parts

Stanley & Iris

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Stuck On You

Top Gun

Ultraviolet

Up in the Air

Were The World Mine

PRIME VIDEO

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Inception (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Spare Parts (2015)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

The Holiday (2006)

Top Gun (1986)

Beverly Hillbillies: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Beyond Scared Straight: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Bitchin’ Rides: Season 1 (Motortrend)

Blood: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Californication: Season 1 (Showtime)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Dusty’s Trail: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Fifth Ward: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Lego Jurassic World: Legend Of Isla Nublar: Season 1

Les Miserables: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Moveable Feast: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Riviera: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

The Berenstein Bears: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

The Teacher: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

August 2

NETFLIX

Almost Love

Connected — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, Docu-Series Finale (HBO)

HULU

Shark vs. Surfer: Special

August 3

NETFLIX

Immigration Nation — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

HULU

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Ordinary Love

PRIME VIDEO

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (2019)

August 4

NETFLIX

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — NETFLIX FAMILY

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — NETFLIX FAMILY

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

HBO MAX

Aldnoah.Zero

Inuyasha

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

August 5

NETFLIX

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

World’s Most Wanted — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

PRIME VIDEO

Arkansas (2020)

August 6

NETFLIX

The Rain: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO MAX

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Doom Patrol, Season 2 Finale

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

HULU

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Slay the Dragon

PRIME VIDEO

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

August 7

NETFLIX

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Berlin, Berlin — NETFLIX FILM

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selling Sunset: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sing On! Germany — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tiny Creatures — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — NETFLIX FAMILY

Word Party Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY

Work It — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Hidden Kingdoms of China

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: Adventure Awaits

The Peanuts Movie

UFO Europe: The Untold Stories (S1)

X-Men

Howard – Premiere

Muppets Now – “Fever Pitch”

One Day at Disney – “Ryan Meinerding: Marvel Studios Creative Director”

Disney Family Sundays – “Goofy: Pencil Cup”

Pixar in Real Life – “WALL-E: BnL Pop-Up Shop”

HBO MAX

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

PRIME VIDEO

Jessy & Nessy – Amazon Original Series: Season 1B

August 8

NETFLIX

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

HBO MAX

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

HULU

The New York Times Presents: “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”: New Episode

August 9

HBO MAX

Perry Mason, Season Finale (HBO)

August 10

NETFLIX

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nightcrawler

HULU

Hard Night Falling

Lucky Day

PRIME VIDEO

Capone (2020)

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2019)

August 11

NETFLIX

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

HBO MAX

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Alive And Kicking

Monster’s Ball

August 12

NETFLIX

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

HULU

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

August 13

NETFLIX

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

August 14

NETFLIX

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

3%: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

El robo del siglo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fearless — NETFLIX FILM

Glow Up: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Project Power — NETFLIX FILM

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — NETFLIX FAMILY

Teenage Bounty Hunters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Alaska Animal Rescue (S1)

Ant-Man and the Wasp

India’s Wild Leopards

Jungle Animal Rescue (S1)

Nature Boom Time (S1)

Sam’s Zookeeper Challenge (S1)

Scuba Sam’s World (S1)

Spaced Out (S1)

T.O.T.S. (S1)

T.O.T.S. Calling all T.O.T.S. (S1)

The Greatest Showman

Wild Cats of India (S1)

Zombies 2

The One and Only Ivan – Premiere

Muppets Now – “Getting Testy”

Magic Camp – Premiere

One Day at Disney – “Pavan Komkai: Broadcast Engineer”

Weird But True – “Dinosaurs” (Season 3 Premiere)

HBO MAX

Carmen Y Lola (AKA Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Bernie The Dolphin 2

PRIME VIDEO

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Master (2017)

World’s Toughest Race: Eco Challenge Fiji – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

August 15

NETFLIX

Rita: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stranger: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129 – 134

Island Life: Complete Season 15

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16

Netflix Reveals First Look Images For Jamie Foxx Superhero Movie Project Power 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

August 16

NETFLIX

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

HBO MAX

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Behind You

August 17

NETFLIX

Crazy Awesome Teachers — NETFLIX FILM

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

August 18

HBO MAX

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

HULU

The Cup

PRIME VIDEO

The Cup (2012)

August 19

NETFLIX

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — NETFLIX FILM

DeMarcus Family Rules — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

August 20

NETFLIX

Biohackers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — NETFLIX ANIME

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

HULU

Daffodils

Unacknowledged

August 21

NETFLIX

Alien TV — NETFLIX FAMILY

Fuego negro — NETFLIX FILM

Hoops — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucifer: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Sleepover — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Back to the Titanic

Beauty and the Beast

Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Muppets Now – “Sleep Mode”

One Day at Disney – “Heather Bartleson: Holiday Services”

Weird But True – “National Parks”

HBO MAX

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (AKA I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

HULU

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Chemical Hearts (2020) – Amazon Original Movie

Clifford – Amazon Original Series: Season 2B

August 22

HBO MAX

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

HULU

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

The Legion (2020)

August 23

NETFLIX

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

HBO MAX

Mia’s Magic Playground

HULU

Blindspot: Complete Season 5

August 24

HBO MAX

I May Destroy You, Finale (HBO)

HULU

The Roads Not Taken

August 25

NETFLIX

Emily’s Wonder Lab — NETFLIX FAMILY

Trinkets: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August 26

NETFLIX

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La venganza de Analía — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Million Dollar Beach House — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rising Phoenix — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Mom: Complete Season 7

August 27

NETFLIX

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

HBO MAX

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

August 28

NETFLIX

All Together Now — NETFLIX FILM

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I AM A KILLER: Released — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Fantastic Four

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe – Premiere

Muppets Now – “The I.T. Factor”

One Day at Disney – “Eric Baker: Imagineering Creative Director”

Weird But True – “Farming”

HBO MAX

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season Six

HULU

The Binge (2020) (Hulu Original)

PRIME VIDEO

Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys – Amazon Original Special

August 29

HBO MAX

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)

August 31

NETFLIX

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

HULU

Casino Royale

Primal

Quantum of Solace

The Courier

PRIME VIDEO

Primal (2019)

The Courier (2019)

As you can see above, the month kicks off on a high as all but D+ are adding an enormous amount of movies to their ranks. Interestingly, three of them have a whole franchise to boast of on August 1st. Netflix is adding all three Jurassic Park films, Hulu has the first six Star Trek movies – those featuring The Original Series crew – due the same day and HBO Max is likewise making a bunch of Batman flicks available, everything from 1989’s Batman to The Dark Knight.

The highlight of Disney Plus’ month, meanwhile, are the major releases coming to the service as part of its Summer Movie Nights season. These include Fox’s X-Men (August 7th), Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp (August 14th), 2017’s Beauty and the Beast (August 21st) and Alice Through the Looking Glass (August 28th). Elsewhere, Prime has many worthwhile films due over the month and Tom Hardy fans will want to check out Capone on August 10th, which just released not too long ago.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu and the rest in August? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.