Netflix Added 4 Must-Watch Movies Last Week

You can guarantee that almost every single one of Netflix‘s 190 million subscribers has found themselves in the exact same position on more than one occasion, where they spend just as much, if not more, time scrolling through the vast content library looking for something to watch than it takes to actually get through a movie from start to finish.

There’s just so much on offer that trying to narrow it down is often an incredibly difficult task, especially when the streaming service has covered almost every base in terms of genre. Last week alone, there were four titles in particular added to the platform that are all well worth viewing in their own right, but they couldn’t be more different on the surface.

First up is Outside the Wire, which managed to top the most-watched list less than 24 hours after it debuted, with subscribers rushing to check out Netflix’s latest foray into big budget original action as Anthony Mackie commands the screen in a propulsive sci-fi thriller that barely lets up for a second.

Comic drama The Intouchables also arrived, which holds the distinction of being the highest-grossing French movie ever after raking in over $426 million at the box office back in 2011, and the odd couple story ticks all of the boxes that you’d expect from a feelgood film designed to tug at the heartstrings.

Two very different types of big budget fantasy debuted as well, both with a Jurassic Park connection. Steven Spielberg’s Hook is a whimsical adventure that’s endured for almost 30 years as a beloved cult favorite despite being widely dismissed by critics at the time, while Fallen Kingdom director J.A. Bayona’s much darker and more acclaimed A Monster Calls is now available to stream.

Clearly, then, whatever tickles your fancy, there’s always going to be something on Netflix worth adding to your watch list.