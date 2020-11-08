Netflix Added Over 40 New Movies/TV Shows This Past Week

Netflix has a ton of excellent content coming up throughout the rest of November, but luckily for you, the service has already dropped plenty of top-tier movies/TV shows just in the first week of the month. And as we await the rest of what’s coming down the pipeline, here’s what arrived over the past several days…

Released November 1

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

M’entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Released November 2

Prospect

Released November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mother *NETFLIX FILM

Released November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight At The Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop *NETFLIX FILM

Paranormal *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released November 6

Citation *NETFLIX FILM

Country Ever After *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench *NETFLIX FILM

The Late Bloomer

So, where to begin? Well, Stanley Kubrick’s controversial 1971 crime thriller A Clockwork Orange has been making waves since its debut on the platform and for good reason, too. Its themes of ultraviolence, psychology and politics made the film stand out for its time, and even by today’s standards, it can make for an uncomfortable yet intriguing watch.

The Jim Carrey comedy Yes Man is worth a look, too. It tells the story of a downtrodden man who adopts the mentality that saying yes to everything will bring him a better life, but he soon finds that things don’t always work out the way you hope.

Meanwhile, Knock Knock is a Keanu Reeves thriller that places him in the role of a married man who’s visited by two young women asking for a place to stay temporarily. And though he agrees, he soon comes to realize that the situation is a bit more nefarious than he had hoped. It’s not Reeves’ best film, but it’s far from his worst.

If you’re looking for a little bit of nostalgia, however, maybe you should flip on 1995 classic Casper, which tells the story of the titular friendly ghost. If you didn’t see this one way back when, it’s a great opportunity to catch up on the family flick.

You may also want to tune in for Hollywood darling Tom Holland’s very first movie The Impossible. This disaster drama is based on true events that took place during the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami and has been widely praised for its impeccable acting and direction, so you won’t want to overlook it.

Of course, there’ve been lots of other great additions to Netflix recently, and there’s a bevy of fresh stuff on the way, too. But for now, the titles listed above should be more than enough to keep you occupied for a bit.