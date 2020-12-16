Netflix Added 7 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix has treated us well so far this December by offering an incredible selection of fresh movies and shows to watch as the weather gets colder and the holidays inch closer. We’ve had wonderful additions like Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, star-studded Netflix Original film The Prom, and beloved Adam Sandler flicks 50 First Dates and Little Nicky – and that’s before mentioning all of the new Christmas movies the platform has received throughout the month already.

Today’s decently-sized drop brings with it a handful of notable releases, too, primarily comprised of brand new original Netflix content that is certain to be right up the alley of some folks. However, there’s one new non-original offering today, and it just so happens to be the day’s biggest addition.

2016’s neo-noir psychological thriller Nocturnal Animals tells the story of a Los Angeles art gallery owner with a husband who travels a bit too often. When she receives an oddly dark manuscript from her ex-husband, she’s forced to confront some very uncomfortable truths about her past relationship, ultimately leading the tale through plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers interested until its somber finale.

Nocturnal Animals received mostly positive reviews upon release and sits at 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. And with popular stars like Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Armie Hammer in the film’s major roles, you can rest assured that it is, at the very least, worth a watch if you’re a fan of thrillers or dramas.

Here’s everything Netflix added today:

Anitta: Made in Honório

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

Nocturnal Animals

The Ripper

Run On

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special

If you don’t see anything you like today, head over here and take a look at everything Netflix has released and plans to release throughout December. You’re sure to find something that tickles your fancy.