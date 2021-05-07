Netflix Added 4 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix added a handful of new movies and TV shows to its library today. In total, four fresh titles debuted on the streamer this Friday, May 7th, and they’re all originals. Specifically, the quartet consists of a couple of films and a few series. And, as always, the new additions cater to all tastes, with the day delivering both a powerful human drama and your next superhero obsession.

Check out the itemized list of what’s just debuted below and then read on for more info:

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone *NETFLIX FILM

Monster *NETFLIX FILM

First of all, among those premiering today is the second season of Thai anthology series Girl From Nowhere, which follows a girl who transfers from school to school and exposes everyone’s hypocrisies. Elsewhere, Hindi drama Milestone likewise arrives, and it tells the somber, atmospheric tale of a newly bereaved trucker who finds solace in the loneliness of his job.

Also, don’t miss Monster, a wrenching legal drama that explores the struggles of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), an African-American seventeen-year-old honor student, after he’s charged with a felony murder. As his world crashes down around him, Steve must navigate a complex legal battle – working against a system that’s already predisposed against him – or risk spending his life in prison. The strong supporting cast also features Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright and John David Washington.

Last but not least, you’ll definitely want to catch Jupiter’s Legacy. As based on the Image Comics series from Mark Millar and Frank Quitely, the show stars the Sampson family – the world’s first superheroes, The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and Lady Liberty (Leslie Bibb), and their children, Chloe (Elena Kampouris) and Brandon (Andrew Horton). As the younger Sampsons attempt to navigate life in their parents’ shadow, flashbacks reveal their folks’ origins.

You can find all of these titles on Netflix now. Happy streaming!