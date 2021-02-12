Netflix Added 5 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Netflix has got you covered if you’re looking for something new to binge this Friday night as five original titles have dropped on the streaming platform today and there’s something for everyone on offer. The new arrivals comprise a reality show, a comedy special, a cooking series, an international animated film and Netflix’s big original movie of the week.

Here’s the full list:

Buried by the Bernards *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hate by Dani Rovira *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nadiya Bakes *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

To All The Boys: Always And Forever *NETFLIX FILM

Xico’s Journey *NETFLIX FAMILY

First of all, Buried by the Bernards is the perfect thing if you like your reality TV a bit on the weird and morbid side. The series focuses on a family-run funeral business based in Memphis which offers a range of unusual funeral services. Then there’s Hate by Dan Rovira, a 60-minute special from the Spanish comedian in which he delivers an unfiltered monologue about human beings’ love of hate.

Nadiya Bakes, meanwhile, is a British cooking series which sees former Bake-Off winner Nadiya Hussain giving us a glimpse into her culinary expertise, and elsewhere, Xico’s Journey also debuts. This Mexican family film finds a brave young girl setting out to protect a mountain from a greedy corporation, but her canine sidekick Xico may prove to be the key to saving the day.

Last but not least, Netflix’s big original movie this week is To All The Boys: Always and Forever, the third and closing chapter in the popular YA romance franchise. Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return once again as Lara Jean and Peter, with the star-crossed couple approaching graduation. But as she comes to terms with the end of high school, Lara frets over how much her life – and her relationship – will change. Expect fans to be in tears by the end of this one.

Tell us, though, what will you be watching on Netflix today? Let us know down below.