Netflix Added 4 New Movies And 1 Comedy Special Today

Last week brought a huge haul of new titles to Netflix, what with it being the first week of a new month. As we head into the second week of July, then, the days aren’t bringing quite as much of an influx of fresh content, but today does see four new movies arrive on the streaming service, which are all hugely different from each other and so should cater to a wide variety of tastes.

First up, 2019’s The Kid From Coney Island has been added to Netflix’s library. The documentary explores the life and career of former NBA player Stephon Marbury, following his youth in – you guessed it – Coney Island to the fulfillment of his dreams of becoming a professional basketball player.

2010’s How Do You Know is also up on the site from today. The romantic comedy stars Reese Witherspoon as a softball player, struggling to make it onto the national team, who finds herself falling for two separate men – as played by Paul Rudd and Owen Wilson – and having to choose between them. The film is notable for standing as the final movie role of Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson.

Another new addition that will no doubt be popular with families this week is 2012’s The Lorax. The CG-animated adaptation of the Dr. Seuss children’s book, that tells the story of a lovesick boy who discovers the titular strange creature who protects his world, features an all-star cast including Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, Ed Helms, Betty White and Danny DeVito as the Lorax.

The fourth and final movie, meanwhile, is PNL – Dans La Legende Tour, which captures the French rap duo wowing an audience during one of their shows at the Bercy Arena in Paris. And last but not least, there’s also one new stand-up comedy special going up today, Jim Jeffries: Intolerant.

But tell us, what will you be be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments section down below and stay tuned for further updates on what else is arriving on the streaming site throughout the rest of July.