Netflix Just Added A Great Overlooked Horror Film

It’s that time of year again when pumpkins are being decorated, kids are getting their costumes ready and everyone is buying copious amounts of candy. But one of the best parts of Halloween, of course, is the spooky movies and TV shows that put us in the holiday spirit. Thankfully, Netflix has been building up quite the collection throughout the month to ensure you’ve got plenty of scary things to get you riled up.

The streaming service has already treated us to Adam Sandler’s horror-comedy Hubie Halloween, Rob Zombie’s gore fest House of 1000 Corpses, and the brand new Netflix Original series The Haunting of Bly Manor, but today brings with it another scary movie, and it’s a rather unconventional one that you may not want to overlook.

Unfriended is a 2014 supernatural horror film with a unique twist – it takes place entirely over Skype calls and tells the story of a group of high school friends chatting online when they find themselves haunted by a student who recently committed suicide. As she tortures and confuses the teens, viewers are treated to gruesome deaths, a compelling mystery and a nice bit of creepy imagery to boot.

It’s solid film that fared relatively well with critics by earning itself a 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, so if you’re looking for a fun way to spend an evening, director Levan Gabriadze’s creative horror pic is certain to offer you a few good jump scares.

If it doesn’t sound appealing, though, be sure to head through here to see what else is headed to Netflix over the remainder of October. You’ll definitely want to keep a look out for the 30th’s addition of His House, another intriguing horror film that’s guaranteed to meet your Halloween needs.