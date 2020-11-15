Netflix Just Added One Of The Best Comic Book Movies Of All-Time

You’re probably not hurting for things to watch on Netflix so far this month thanks to the platform’s seemingly endless content drops that provide plenty of incredible new films and shows to dive into. But if you’ve already given a look to such big titles as Knock Knock, Yes Man, Prospect and Ocean’s Eleven, you may be eager for something fresh to add to your list. Lucky for you, today’s drop is adding an extremely popular comic book movie that many consider to be one of the best of all-time.

V for Vendetta is a 2005 action thriller that’s based on the 1988 comic series of the same name. It follows a young woman (Natalie Portman) who joins a masked vigilante (Hugo Weaving) to take on London’s fascist government in the aftermath of a terrible world war, and it deals with a myriad of important social and political topics in a variety of controversial ways.

The flick did fairly well with critics and sits at an acceptable 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it’s built quite a loyal and large following over the years of people who simply enjoy its compelling tackling of politics, religion and terrorism. It’s also worth noting that the hacker group Anonymous adopted the mask worn by the movie’s vigilante, though they’ve never claimed to affiliate it directly with the film.

V for Vendetta originally joined Netflix back in June of this year before leaving briefly at the beginning of September. Therefore, even though it’s returned to the platform for us to enjoy once again, it’s hard to tell for how long it’ll remain, so don’t waste any time giving this one a look.

Of course, you may have already seen it or simply not be all that interested in the pic. If that’s the case, you can always head over here and check out some of the other stuff Netflix is adding throughout November. Suffice it to say, there’s still some great content on the way.