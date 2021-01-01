Netflix Added 34 New Movies/TV Shows Today To Kick Off 2021

It’s finally time to start shedding off the terrible year of 2020 and begin thinking positively about 2021, and Netflix is making that fairly easy by starting the new year off the right way. With its first content drop of the month, the world’s most popular streaming service is proving how it got that title with a massive selection of movies and shows that are certain to tickle the fancy of subscribers looking for new stuff to watch.

If you’re a fan of Robert Downey Jr., today is a really great day for you, as the prolific actor has had two additions added to Netflix in a single drop. His 2009 take on the world’s most popular detective can be seen in the simply-titled Sherlock Holmes, and you can also catch him as a doctor in the 2003 supernatural thriller Gothika.

Meanwhile, some other big drama and suspense films have also dropped on the service, including the Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio nailbiter Catch Me if You Can, the criminally underrated Matthew McConaughey drama Mud, and Johnny Depp’s emotionally powerful turn in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. If you’d rather just laugh, though, don’t miss the teen comedy classic Superbad instead.

For more, here’s everything Netflix added today:

17 Again (2009) 30 Minutes or Less (2011) Abby Hatcher (Season 1) Blue Streak (1999) Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Can’t Hardly Wait (1998) Catch Me If You Can (2002) Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009) Cool Hand Luke (1967) Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987) Enter the Dragon (1973) Gimme Shelter (2013) Good Hair (2010) Goodfellas (1990) Gothika (2003) Headspace Guide to Meditation Into the Wild (2007) Julie & Julia (2009) Monarca (Season 2) Mud (2012) Mystic Pizza (1988) Sex and the City 2 (2010) Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) Sherlock Holmes (2009) Striptease (1996) Superbad (2007) The Creative Brain (2019) The Departed (2006) The Haunted Hathaways (Seasons 1-2) The Minimalists: Less Is Now The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) What Happened to Mr. Cha? What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Unfortunately, Netflix is also losing a lot of titles throughout the month of January, and you can head over here if you want to see what’s leaving soon. Most notably, you won’t want to miss out on Matthew McConaughey in the dramatic Dallas Buyers Club or Daniel Radcliffe in the hilarious indie flick Swiss Army Man, so make sure you catch up on those before they’re gone. And as always, keep it tuned here for further updates on what’s joining and leaving your favorite streaming services.