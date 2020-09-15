Netflix Added 15 New Movies/TV Shows Today

As if September hasn’t already been filled to the brim with incredible movies and shows, Netflix is bringing even more to you today in the largest content drop since the first of the month. With a handful of documentaries, a popular children’s flick, and new seasons of some great shows, there’s something for everyone on this exciting release day.

To begin with, The Smurfs 2 lands on the platform today, ensuring that any kids in the house are certain to sit still for a few hours. Plus, although the sequel is widely considered worse than the original and holds only a 14% on Rotten Tomatoes, you may find some harmless and inoffensive fun if you grew up watching the classic show.

Elsewhere, beloved series like Ancient Aliens and Pawn Stars are getting additional seasons today, too. The former is finally having its third season added, while the latter is receiving a season 2. It’s a shame that the full runs of these History Channel favorites aren’t available, but fans are sure to take what they can get for now.

For more, here’s everything Netflix dropped today:

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2) – Docu-series about government secrets.

– Docu-series about government secrets. Ancient Aliens (Season 3) – Docu-series about aliens.

– Docu-series about aliens. Beyond Scared Straight (Season 4) – Reality series about teens being scared away from life in prison.

– Reality series about teens being scared away from life in prison. Call the Midwife (Season 9) – British period drama series.

– British period drama series. Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1) – Docu-series looking into unsolved murders.

– Docu-series looking into unsolved murders. East Side Sushi – A mom takes a job at a Japanese restaurant.

– A mom takes a job at a Japanese restaurant. Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice – Heartbreaking documentary.

– Heartbreaking documentary. Izzy’s Koala World (Season 1) – Kids nature series.

– Kids nature series. Michael McIntyre: Showman – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Pawn Stars (Season 2) – Reality series about a family-owned pawn shop.

– Reality series about a family-owned pawn shop. Taco Chronicles (Volume 2) – Food reality series.

– Food reality series. The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4) – Docu-series about Oak Island.

– Docu-series about Oak Island. The Rap Game (Season 1) – Reality series about breaking into the rap industry.

– Reality series about breaking into the rap industry. The Smurfs 2 – Sequel to the original.

– Sequel to the original. The Universe (Season 2) – Docu-series about the mysteries of the universe.

Of course, if you don’t see anything you care about on today’s roster, you can head over here to find some of the other stuff September has to offer. With huge titles like the new sci-fi series Away, the well-received psychological horror I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and popular animated flick How to Train Your Dragon 2, there’s certainly no lack of stellar content to dive into on Netflix this month.