Netflix Is Adding 12 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Yup, it’s Monday again tomorrow, but it’s not all bad, Netflix has a dozen new titles dropping over the course of the week. That’s not a huge haul, but there’s much for subscribers to dig into all the same, including a bunch of originals of all shapes and sizes as well as a couple of notable licensed movies.

Things start off with a bang, with Kevin James comedy series The Crew which features The King of Queens star playing the boss of a NASCAR crew. James’ character must adjust to a new crew of tech-reliant millennials after an heiress takes over the racing team. The show marks James’ first sitcom lead role since CBS’s Kevin Can Wait ended in 2018.

Check out the full list of new additions for the week starting February 15th below:

February 15

The Crew *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie *NETFLIX FAMILY

Good Girls: Season 3

February 17

Behind Her Eyes *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hello, Me! *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan *NETFLIX ANIME

February 19

I Care A Lot *NETFLIX FILM

Tribes of Europa *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

February 20

Classmates Minus *NETFLIX FILM

February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

New Photos Show Off The Haunted Real-Life House From The Conjuring 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

On Tuesday, the latest of Netflix’s interactive experiments drops, Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie. When wild animals escape from a sanctuary, wildlife guru Bear Grylls — and you — must pursue them. Season 3 of crime dramedy Good Girls, starring Christina Hendricks and Retta, likewise debuts the same day.

Looking for your next TV obsession? The don’t miss Behind Her Eyes on Wednesday. From the producers of The Crown and based on the hit novel, it stars Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson and Simona Brown as the participants of a love triangle that results in dark twists, secrets and lies. Wednesday also sees Korean romcom series Hello Me! and new episodes of docuseries Meateaters arrive.

Anime Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan drops on Thursday, while Friday delivers two major originals. First of all, Tribes of Europa is a German-English sci-fi series following a group of teens living in a dystopian Europe that has broken up into warring tribal states. Meanwhile, I Care A Lot is a dark comedy thriller starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage.

Taiwanese movie Classmates Minus debuts on Saturday, with Sunday rounding out the week with some horror as the first two Conjuring films return to Netflix. Let us know what you’ll be checking out this week on the streamer in the comments.