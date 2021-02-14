Netflix Is Adding 12 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Yup, it’s Monday again tomorrow, but it’s not all bad, Netflix has a dozen new titles dropping over the course of the week. That’s not a huge haul, but there’s much for subscribers to dig into all the same, including a bunch of originals of all shapes and sizes as well as a couple of notable licensed movies.
Things start off with a bang, with Kevin James comedy series The Crew which features The King of Queens star playing the boss of a NASCAR crew. James’ character must adjust to a new crew of tech-reliant millennials after an heiress takes over the racing team. The show marks James’ first sitcom lead role since CBS’s Kevin Can Wait ended in 2018.
Check out the full list of new additions for the week starting February 15th below:
February 15
The Crew *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie *NETFLIX FAMILY
Good Girls: Season 3
February 17
Behind Her Eyes *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hello, Me! *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan *NETFLIX ANIME
February 19
I Care A Lot *NETFLIX FILM
Tribes of Europa *NETFLIX ORIGINAL
February 20
Classmates Minus *NETFLIX FILM
February 21
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
On Tuesday, the latest of Netflix’s interactive experiments drops, Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie. When wild animals escape from a sanctuary, wildlife guru Bear Grylls — and you — must pursue them. Season 3 of crime dramedy Good Girls, starring Christina Hendricks and Retta, likewise debuts the same day.
Looking for your next TV obsession? The don’t miss Behind Her Eyes on Wednesday. From the producers of The Crown and based on the hit novel, it stars Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson and Simona Brown as the participants of a love triangle that results in dark twists, secrets and lies. Wednesday also sees Korean romcom series Hello Me! and new episodes of docuseries Meateaters arrive.
Anime Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan drops on Thursday, while Friday delivers two major originals. First of all, Tribes of Europa is a German-English sci-fi series following a group of teens living in a dystopian Europe that has broken up into warring tribal states. Meanwhile, I Care A Lot is a dark comedy thriller starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage.
Taiwanese movie Classmates Minus debuts on Saturday, with Sunday rounding out the week with some horror as the first two Conjuring films return to Netflix. Let us know what you’ll be checking out this week on the streamer in the comments.
