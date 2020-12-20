Netflix Is Adding 15 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As we head closer to Christmas, now’s a good time to catch up on your Netflix viewing, and the platform have a lot of new movies and shows coming this week. Highlights include original features like The Midnight Sky, as well as drama Bridgerton, and fresh seasons of returning family series. Indeed, given the amount of content already added to the service this December, it shouldn’t be difficult to find something to watch over the holidays.

In terms of original films, the George Clooney-directed The Midnight Sky provides a timely story of an Arctic scientist trying to contact a team of astronauts before they return to a worldwide catastrophe. Based on a novel by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the cast also includes the likes of Felicity Jones and Kyle Chandler. Additionally, we’ll be getting the LGBT-themed Taiwanese picture Your Name Engraved Herein, Norwegian comedy sequel Asphalt Burning (Børning 3), and French production DNA.

The only title currently set for Christmas Day, meanwhile, is Bridgerton, a Regency era serial produced by Shondra Rhimes and adapted from a bestselling collection of novels. Set in the world of London high society, we imagine this one will make for cosy period enjoyment.

With most families likely to stay at home over the holidays, Netflix are also making a lot of younger-targeted material available, including Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas, The Magic Bus Rides Again In The Zone, and Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara. Elsewhere, other notable new movies and series include comedy The Con is On, romance After We Collided, well regarded Senegalese crime show Sakho & Mangane, and a special from London Hughes.

To recap, here’s everything due to arrive on Netflix from December 21st to 27th:

Released December 21

The Con Is On (2018) Released December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs *NETFLIX FAMILY

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2 Released December 23

The Midnight Sky *NETFLIX FILM

Your Name Engraved Herein *NETFLIX FILM

Released December 25

Bridgerton *NETFLIX ORIGINAL Released December 26

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) *NETFLIX FILM

DNA *NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara *NETFLIX FAMILY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone *NETFLIX FAMILY Released December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

While The Midnight Sky and Bridgerton are arguably the biggest new releases for Netflix, it’s still a solid schedule for the streamer as they face competition from their rivals, including HBO Max’s debut of Wonder Woman 1984, and the festive lineups from Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, etc.

What do you think of this week's list, though?