Netflix adding 16 new movies and TV shows this week

We’re only five days away from Christmas, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Netflix slowed down the volume of content coming to the platform during a time of the year where a huge number of folks opt to spend time with their families, at the expense of hunkering down in front of their device of choice.

While that’s true to a certain extent, there are two new arrivals coming to streaming between now and Sunday that are poised to rack up some hefty viewership figures, even though they’ve each proven to be equally polarizing among critics and audiences so far.

Before we dive into that, though, you can check out the full list of incoming titles below to decide whether or not any of them merit being added to your watch-list.

Released December 20

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar *NETFLIX SERIES

Released December 21

Grumpy Christmas *NETFLIX FILM

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster *NETFLIX COMEDY

Released December 22

Emily in Paris: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released December 23

Elite Short Stories: Patrick *NETFLIX SERIES

Released December 24

1000 Miles from Christmas *NETFLIX FILM

Don’t Look Up *NETFLIX FILM

Minnal Murali *NETFLIX FILM

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 *NETFLIX FILM

The Silent Sea *NETFLIX SERIES

Vicky and Her Mystery *NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

Released December 25

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material *NETFLIX COMEDY

Single’s Inferno *NETFLIX SERIES

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released December 26

Lulli *NETFLIX FILM

Emily in Paris received divisive reviews but drew in plenty of subscribers, while the show’s Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy category generated intense backlash once it was discovered members of the voting body were flown out to France and given the hard sell for recognition.

Disaster comedy Don’t Look Up was once pegged as a serious awards season contender, and while it did gain a few nods from the Golden Globes, the overall consensus has been a lot more tepid. Either way, expect them both to dominate the most-watched charts over the festive period.