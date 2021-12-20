Netflix adding 16 new movies and TV shows this week
We’re only five days away from Christmas, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Netflix slowed down the volume of content coming to the platform during a time of the year where a huge number of folks opt to spend time with their families, at the expense of hunkering down in front of their device of choice.
While that’s true to a certain extent, there are two new arrivals coming to streaming between now and Sunday that are poised to rack up some hefty viewership figures, even though they’ve each proven to be equally polarizing among critics and audiences so far.
Before we dive into that, though, you can check out the full list of incoming titles below to decide whether or not any of them merit being added to your watch-list.
Released December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar *NETFLIX SERIES
Released December 21
Grumpy Christmas *NETFLIX FILM
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster *NETFLIX COMEDY
Released December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Released December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick *NETFLIX SERIES
Released December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas *NETFLIX FILM
Don’t Look Up *NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali *NETFLIX FILM
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 *NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea *NETFLIX SERIES
Vicky and Her Mystery *NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Released December 25
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material *NETFLIX COMEDY
Single’s Inferno *NETFLIX SERIES
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released December 26
Lulli *NETFLIX FILM
Emily in Paris received divisive reviews but drew in plenty of subscribers, while the show’s Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series in the Musical or Comedy category generated intense backlash once it was discovered members of the voting body were flown out to France and given the hard sell for recognition.
Disaster comedy Don’t Look Up was once pegged as a serious awards season contender, and while it did gain a few nods from the Golden Globes, the overall consensus has been a lot more tepid. Either way, expect them both to dominate the most-watched charts over the festive period.