Netflix Adding Over 20 New Movies/Shows This Week To Help You Self-Isolate

With most of the Western world – and probably other regions as well – stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many are struggling to find ways to keep themselves from growing bored. Thankfully, if you have a solid internet connection, there are tons of things to do – be it playing video games, surfing the web and, of course, watching content online.

Speaking of which, Netflix just added over 30 films to its already sizable catalog on May 1st, kicking off the month in style, so there’s plenty of fresh titles to watch on the platform. But a new week means more new content and this coming week will be no different, with over 20 movies and TV shows set to make their way onto the streaming service.

As always, there’s a little something for everyone and you can see the full list of what’s heading to Netflix over the next few days down below:

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

Coronavirus, Explained (Limited Series – Episode 2) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Arctic Dogs (2019)

Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

Becoming (2020) N

Hangman (2017)

Sí, Mi Amor (2020)

Workin Moms (Season 4) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Aerials (2016)

Scissor Seven (Season 2) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

18 regali / 18 Presents (2020)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) N

Dead to Me (Season 2) N

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2) N

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) N

Sleepless (2017)

The Eddy (Limited Series) N

The Hollow (Season 2) N

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

Valeria (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th

Charmed (Season 2)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

So, that’s what’s coming down the pipeline. And while it may not be the most exciting batch of content we’ve seen Netflix deliver, there’s certainly some stuff that’s worth checking out. Be it the underrated 2017 thriller Sleepless, additional seasons of Charmed and Grey’s Anatomy or the next part of the Coronavirus, Explained limited series.

And besides, with the month only just kicking off, Netflix is far from finished with adding new content and you can expect even more great movies and TV shows to arrive on the service over the coming weeks. So be sure to stay tuned for additional updates.