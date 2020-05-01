Netflix Added Over 30 Great Movies Today For May 2020
It’s the first day of May, and Netflix is already knocking it out of the park with a big content drop to keep you busy while you’re stuck inside. Tons of great new movies and shows have landed on the service today, including plenty of wonderful classics you’re going to want to check out.
Perhaps most notable is the inclusion of Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II, which will be joining the third film to round out the trilogy. This time-traveling classic would make for excellent weekend family viewing alongside Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and its more modern adaptation, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
While those films are suitable for families, you can rest assured that Netflix has you covered on children-specific content, too. Your little ones will be happy to see multiple Thomas & Friends titles and the animated sequel Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, and they may enjoy catching the first season of the adorable Pup Academy as well.
If you’re looking for more adult-oriented comedies, you’ll want to check out the hysterical Jim Carrey flicks Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Fun with Dick and Jane. And when you’ve had enough laughs, you can switch it over to something a bit more dramatic, such as Brad Pitt’s fantastical The Curious Case of Benjamin Button or the American historical war film, The Patriot.
Check out the full list below to see what arrived on Netflix today:
All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime.
Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids.
Get In — NETFLIX FILM
On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters.
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention!
The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl.
Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.
Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary.
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war.
Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence.
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
When an infamous serial killer who has gone dormant for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely linked to the case are set on a dangerous collision course that threatens both their families. Homicide Detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school Guidance Counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do what is best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager sets them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Sadly, Netflix has lost a lot of incredible content recently, but they’re gaining plenty more this May to ensure you don’t run out of things to watch during quarantine. You can click here for even more details on what’s coming to the service throughout the remainder of the month, and as always, stay tuned for further updates to the roster.
