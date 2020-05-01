Netflix Added Over 30 Great Movies Today For May 2020

It’s the first day of May, and Netflix is already knocking it out of the park with a big content drop to keep you busy while you’re stuck inside. Tons of great new movies and shows have landed on the service today, including plenty of wonderful classics you’re going to want to check out.

Perhaps most notable is the inclusion of Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II, which will be joining the third film to round out the trilogy. This time-traveling classic would make for excellent weekend family viewing alongside Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and its more modern adaptation, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

While those films are suitable for families, you can rest assured that Netflix has you covered on children-specific content, too. Your little ones will be happy to see multiple Thomas & Friends titles and the animated sequel Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, and they may enjoy catching the first season of the adorable Pup Academy as well.

If you’re looking for more adult-oriented comedies, you’ll want to check out the hysterical Jim Carrey flicks Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Fun with Dick and Jane. And when you’ve had enough laughs, you can switch it over to something a bit more dramatic, such as Brad Pitt’s fantastical The Curious Case of Benjamin Button or the American historical war film, The Patriot.

Check out the full list below to see what arrived on Netflix today:

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM

While serving life in prison, a young man looks back at the people, the circumstances and the system that set him on the path toward his crime. Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sebastián is a radio show host of modest fame, trying to find a way in the world as he deals with his ex-wife (whom he still loves) and two kids. Get In — NETFLIX FILM

On their return from vacation, a family finds their house occupied by disturbing squatters. Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Carson kids win a talent show with a dance that Cory created. But when “The Chrissy” catches on, his sister gets all of the attention! The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM

Shy, straight-A student Ellie helps sweet jock Paul woo his crush. But their unlikely friendship grows complicated when Ellie falls for the same girl. Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost. Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When the sun suddenly starts killing everything in its path, passengers on an overnight flight from Brussels attempt to survive by any means necessary. Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the wake of the conspiracy, Lorenzo is driven by vengeance. Giuliano’s son appears while the Medici fortune hangs in the balance on the eve of war. Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM

When a doctor gets jailed for a string of shocking murders, his loyal wife sets out to commit a copycat crime to prove his innocence. Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix

When an infamous serial killer who has gone dormant for years is believed to have killed again, two men closely linked to the case are set on a dangerous collision course that threatens both their families. Homicide Detective Mike Serrato (Aden Young) and high school Guidance Counselor Leo Doyle (Sam Trammell) try to do what is best for the people they love and the families they protect, but as both struggle to suppress their inner demons, the murder of a local teenager sets them on a course of mutual destruction that will emanate through every facet of their quiet, suburban community.

Ace Ventura Gallery 1 of 31

Click to skip



























































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Sadly, Netflix has lost a lot of incredible content recently, but they’re gaining plenty more this May to ensure you don’t run out of things to watch during quarantine. You can click here for even more details on what’s coming to the service throughout the remainder of the month, and as always, stay tuned for further updates to the roster.