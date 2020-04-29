Netflix Is Losing A Lot Of Great Movies This Week

Netflix has had a really good month, adding tons of great new content that has led to high customer satisfaction. Unfortunately, however, as with every month, those new additions also come with the loss of plenty of other fantastic content. Yes, all good things must end, so let’s take a look at everything leaving Netflix near the end of this week.

Leaving April 30th:



A Cinderella Story

A Little Princess

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

The Craft

Crash

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Friday the 13th

Good Burger

GoodFellas

The Hangover

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Rosemary’s Baby

Rounders

Scream 2

Scream 3

The Shawshank Redemption

Space Jam

Spy Kids

Step Brothers

Strictly Ballroom

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

True Grit

Leaving May 1st:

John Carter

The loss of such wonderful classics as The Shawshank Redemption, Blade Runner: The Final Cut and GoodFellas is depressing enough, but did we really have to lose our precious Space Jam, too? Fantastic and beloved comedies like Step Brothers and The Hangover will also be taking a piece of everyone’s heart with them when they go. Plus, surely there’s someone who was willing to suffer through the entire Police Academy series, right? Okay, maybe not.

Meanwhile, a surprising action film released only yesterday has continued its climb up the Top 10 Movies list. Battle: Los Angeles was #5 on the list when it hit the platform, but it’s now knocked popular animated flick Despicable Me out of fourth place in its move up the ladder.

Both films are still trailing behind Chris Hemsworth’s action film Extraction, though, which has been very hot on Netflix since its release last week. It’s even sparked plenty of talk about a sequel or maybe even a prequel, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of yet. As popular as the film has been, though, further entries seem almost guaranteed.

In any case, despite this week’s losses, May is still looking like another solid month of new additions for all the major streaming services. Don’t believe us? Click through here to check out the full list of everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney+. And, as always, stay tuned for any further release announcements.