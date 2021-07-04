Netflix Is Adding 23 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Every single week, Netflix adds dozens upon dozens of movies and TV shows to the library, many of which almost immediately become lost in the shuffle and buried by the algorithm, making them incredibly difficult to find unless you know exactly where to look.

It’s a fate that could befall many of the 23 arrivals coming to the platform over the next seven days, but there’s more than a few that possess plenty of breakout potential. The most notable would be Fear Street Part 2: 1978, which comes hot on the heels of first installment 1994, and green-lighting the ambitious horror anthology is already proving to be a winning decision on Netflix’s part after the opener managed to nab top spot on the most-watched list less than 48 hours after premiering.

There’s episodic favorites, brand new exclusives, hidden cult classics and admittedly a couple of unarguable duds in the bunch, but you can nonetheless check out the list below in its entirety.

Released July 5

You Are My Spring *NETFLIX SERIES

Released July 6

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Released July 7

Brick Mansions

Cat People *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dogs: Season 2 *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Major Grom: Plague Doctor *NETFLIX FILM

The Mire: ’97 *NETFLIX SERIES

The War Next-door *NETFLIX SERIES

This Little Love of Mine

Released July 8

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness *NETFLIX ANIME

Released July 9

Atypical: Season 4 *NETFLIX SERIES

Biohackers: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 *NETFLIX FILM

How I Became a Superhero *NETFLIX FILM

Last Summer *NETFLIX FILM

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Cook of Castamar *NETFLIX SERIES

Virgin River: Season 3 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released July 10

American Ultra

Released July 13

Ridley Jones *NETFLIX FAMILY

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be looking to continue Netflix‘s hot streak of adapting popular properties into acclaimed animated shows, while Atypical and Virgin River are both back with new seasons. The most exciting episodic debutant of the week has to be Biohackers, though, the acclaimed German sci-fi series that far too many subscribers have been sitting on.

Easygoing and irreverent action comedy American Ultra is the sort of star-powered genre fare that tends to play well with audiences, with Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart generating plenty of chemistry in their third onscreen collaborations, while Fast & Furious fans might be willing to check out Brick Mansions, Paul Walker’s remake of French actioner District 13 that holds the unwanted distinction of being the actor’s first posthumous release.