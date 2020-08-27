Netflix Just Renewed A Buzzy New Sci-Fi Show For Season 2

Based on the events of the last few days you’d think that Netflix were intent on taking as many of their less cost-effective shows as possible around the back of their headquarters and sending them the way of Old Yeller, but you’ve read that headline correctly, and the streaming service have indeed renewed one of their most recent hits for a second season.

I Am Not Okay With This, The Society and Altered Carbon may have all bitten the bullet and sent fans into a furious meltdown as a result, but Warrior Nun was recently rewarded with a sophomore run, and now German sci-fi series Biohackers has officially been given the go-ahead to gear up for new episodes as well.

Netflix’s decision still seems to be a financially-motivated one though, with the Europe-based filming for Warrior Nun and Biohackers no doubt working out a lot cheaper than Stateside efforts I Am Not Okay With This and The Society, while Altered Carbon is rumored to cost as much as $10 million per episode to produce.

Biohackers only debuted last week, so the show must have pulled in some pretty big numbers to be renewed so quickly, and continues Netflix’s run of acclaimed originals hailing from Germany, following in the footsteps of mind-bending sci-fi Dark, captivating drama Unorthodox and coming-of-age tale How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast).

The premise of university students dabbling in the highly illegal world of genetic experimentation is ripe for further exploration, no doubt, and the core cast and crew are all widely expected to return. And with no shortage of big ideas and lofty themes being thrown around in the first season as Biohackers continues to fly firmly under the radar as one of Netflix‘s hidden gems, we can’t wait to see what comes next.