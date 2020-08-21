The Internet’s Furious At Netflix For Cancelling 2 Great Shows Today

Though Netflix has been handing out a healthy amount of renewals lately, ordering up new seasons of everything from Ozark to The Last Kingdom, they’ve also been getting rid of a lot of popular shows. In fact, just hours ago they brought down the axe on I Am Not Okay With This and The Society.

While neither are exactly what you’d call AAA must-watch titles for the platform, both series have been well received, earning strong reviews and finding sizeable fanbases. Furthermore, both had already been renewed, too. But now, Netflix has decided to change their mind.

While their decision seemingly stems from COVID-related circumstances, the internet is still not happy about it and below, you can see just a sample of what folks are saying. Suffice it to say, they’re furious at the streaming giant for cancelling these two shows.

ONE SEASON??? ONE??? THIS IS ALL WE GET??? NO CLOSED STORYLINES NO DEVELOPMENTS NO ENDINGS NO LOVE STORIES NOTHING LITERALLY NOTHING THE HELL IS WRONG WITH YOU @netflix WE CAN WAIT FOR AS LONG AS NEEDED WHY DO YOU DID HAVE TO CANCEL IT WHY #savethesociety — 𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐚 (@tonysrvngr) August 21, 2020

What’s the point of Netflix creating so many damn shows if they’re just gonna cancel them? — Johan (@Johandsomeeee) August 21, 2020

I swear they cancel EVERYTHING. Netflix is just becoming a platform for them to air one season on the hope that another network picks it up :/ — Sarah C ☕💜 (@gingerb0oks) August 21, 2020

so netflix still has shit shows like riverdale that no one likes but have decided to cancel actual good shows like the society @netflix it doesn’t add up — teigan²⁸ (@KMMKIWI) August 21, 2020

Wtf I’m so mad that’s the society is canceled like why it had a good plot and actress/ actors. The most frustrating thing they cancel good shows and shitty ones gets renewed like wtf. Netflix get ur act together plus it’s not like the society wasn’t doing good. Fucking shit — jaemin is a cutiepie (@jaemin_cutiepie) August 21, 2020

So y’all cancel #iamnotokaywiththis and #TheSociety which are the only good shows I watch on Netflix but decide to approve a movie about 11 year olds in a twerking competition? Come on now pic.twitter.com/zNkNK9aew7 — Melanie⁷🇿🇦🇿🇼|| YoonbumDeservedBetter (@jinsays_stob_it) August 21, 2020

NOOO PLEASE DO NOT CANCEL THE SOCIETY WTF @netflix — Nel 🐬| multifandom (BLM) 🖤 (@shipsandfanfics) August 21, 2020

hey @netflix your gonna cancel the society, i’m not okay with this, and everything sucks but CONTINUE the kissing booth and 11 year old girls twerking how’s that work? — what_the_heck (@are_you_fr) August 21, 2020

∕︎ Netflix can cancel an LGBT show where one of the main characters is POC and not represented is a stereotype manner, but they can promote a movie about underage girls dancing sexually? Okay. — ╱𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐟𝐨𝐲。 (@DESTlNEDSlLENCE) August 21, 2020

NETFLIX DID NOT CANCEL THE SOCIETY FUCK THIS SHIT — ansley! (@defendindameron) August 21, 2020

Netflix needs to cancel themselves at this point. https://t.co/ltt71HO5JI — ☆彡 (@todotired) August 21, 2020

@netflix why do y'all continue the worst shows ever but then cancel the good ones ????? — ًalanis (@THEALANISERA) August 21, 2020

i hate netflix sm:( they cancel every GOOD show and keep shit like 13rw for seasons and seasons — mia (@TEARSRIC0CHET) August 21, 2020

First y’all cancel Anne with an e and now the society like wtf @netflix get y’all shit together and stop producing shit like kissing booth and actually give the people that pay what they want — 𝙅𝙖𝙯𝙡𝙮𝙣 (@j8z1yn) August 21, 2020

Netflix has the audacity to cancel The Society but still make another Kissing Booth movie?? smh #savethesociety pic.twitter.com/uklYX5dioG — anjli (@anjli_r) August 21, 2020

no one:

netflix: yeah im just gonna cancel some great shows but keep riverdale and the kissing booth and make a movie sexualising minors — piper #renewianowt (@korraholic) August 21, 2020

To be fair to a lot of these people, they do bring up some good points. Netflix is pumping out films like The Kissing Booth 2 but cancelling excellent shows like these ones. From the outside looking in, it doesn’t make a ton of sense, but then again, the company obviously has their reasons and they haven’t gotten this far just thanks to luck.

Indeed, they know what people want and what draws new subscribers in and keeps current ones returning. And though there are obviously a good amount of viewers who aren’t happy about these recent cancellations, at least there’s still a lot of strong original content on Netflix to make up for it.

But tell us, are you sad to see I Am Not Okay and The Society get the boot? As always, let us know down below.