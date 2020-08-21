Home / tv

The Internet’s Furious At Netflix For Cancelling 2 Great Shows Today

By 7 mins ago
x

Though Netflix has been handing out a healthy amount of renewals lately, ordering up new seasons of everything from Ozark to The Last Kingdom, they’ve also been getting rid of a lot of popular shows. In fact, just hours ago they brought down the axe on I Am Not Okay With This and The Society.

While neither are exactly what you’d call AAA must-watch titles for the platform, both series have been well received, earning strong reviews and finding sizeable fanbases. Furthermore, both had already been renewed, too. But now, Netflix has decided to change their mind.

While their decision seemingly stems from COVID-related circumstances, the internet is still not happy about it and below, you can see just a sample of what folks are saying. Suffice it to say, they’re furious at the streaming giant for cancelling these two shows.

I Am Not Okay WIth This

To be fair to a lot of these people, they do bring up some good points. Netflix is pumping out films like The Kissing Booth 2 but cancelling excellent shows like these ones. From the outside looking in, it doesn’t make a ton of sense, but then again, the company obviously has their reasons and they haven’t gotten this far just thanks to luck.

Indeed, they know what people want and what draws new subscribers in and keeps current ones returning. And though there are obviously a good amount of viewers who aren’t happy about these recent cancellations, at least there’s still a lot of strong original content on Netflix to make up for it.

But tell us, are you sad to see I Am Not Okay and The Society get the boot? As always, let us know down below.

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...