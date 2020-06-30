Netflix Ending One Of Its Best Shows After Fourth And Final Season

Netflix has officially announced that Ozark has been renewed for a fourth and final season. The Emmy Award-winning crime drama about a ‘normal’ family’s journey from suburban bliss to hardened criminals has picked up a substantial following since the first season premiered in 2007, meaning the renewal is not wholly unexpected.

What is news is that season 4 will be Ozark‘s biggest yet. The run will consist of a whopping 14 episodes divided into two seven-episode parts. Along with the announcement, Netflix also confirmed that the stars will all be returning under the leadership of showrunner/writer Chris Mundy. He and Jason Bateman will be steering the narrative of the series, presumably keeping it in the same winning groove that’s won over so many fans. Also, Laura Linney has earned herself a co-executive producer credit, which is well-deserved given how much she’s contributed to its success.

In a statement marking the announcement, Mundy said:

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right. It’s been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Bateman added that:

“A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Meanwhile, Netflix’s Cindy Holland said:

“Ozark is a gripping drama that has captivated audiences all around the world and garnered tremendous critical acclaim. We’re so grateful to Chris, Jason, Laura, Julia and the entire cast and crew for all their tireless dedication to the show, and can’t wait to see how the Byrdes’ journey comes to a close.”

No word yet on precisely when this will land on Netflix, but my optimistic prediction is that the first seven episodes will screen in fall 2021, with the back seven at the end of 2021 or beginning of 2022. As always, watch this space for more.