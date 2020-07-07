Netflix Just Renewed Another Beloved Show For A New Season

The story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg will continue on Netflix in 2021 as the streaming juggernaut has just renewed The Last Kingdom for a fifth season.

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories, the narrative of The Last Kingdom, which was originally a BBC Two production, still has a long way to burn through the historical novel series. While the first two seasons did well on their initial home, the show managed to attract quite a following after Netflix picked it up.

Now, in the wake of the tumultuous events of the fourth season, where Uhtred had to deal with Edward, the son of Alfred, after the death of his father in season 3, the warlord currently finds himself in a precarious situation and has to contend with those who still want him dead and somehow survive the intrigue of the king’s court.

With so much source material that the producers have yet to explore, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise that the company decided to do at least another season. And to make things official, the cast has come together to announce that it’s indeed happening.

It’s so good to know we’re good to go. All aboard the party bus! #Season5 #TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/OLzOH5Fckx — The Last Kingdom (@TheLastKingdom) July 7, 2020

Chronologically speaking, and based on what we’ve seen so far, the next season of The Last Kingdom will adapt the ninth and tenth books, Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer, respectively. Four seasons in, the writers have roughly dedicated two books to every installment, so it’d only make sense for the show to delve into the conquests of Edward and her sister Aethelflaed in the first half and dedicate the second one to Uhtred as he sets out to reclaim his childhood home.

Are you excited about season 5 of The Last Kingdom on Netflix, though? Sound off in the comments section below.