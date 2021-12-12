Netflix adding 24 new movies and TV shows this week

Mid-December is always a strange time of the year for high-profile streaming exclusives, and a cursory glance at the most-watched lists for all the major platforms makes it abundantly clear that the majority of subscribers already have one eye firmly on Christmas.

However, Netflix has two dozen new titles heading to the library between tomorrow and Sunday, but you already know which one is going to be the top talking point. We are of course referring to Season 2 of The Witcher, which has Henry Cavill back with a vengeance as Geralt of Rivia.

Having been dislodged by Bridgerton and then Squid Game, the fantasy action epic will be looking to reclaim its position as the most-watched original show in Netflix history. It doesn’t land until Friday, though, but you can check out the full list of incomers below.

Released December 13

Eye in the Sky

Released December 14

Russell Howard: Lubricant *NETFLIX COMEDY

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Future Diary *NETFLIX SERIES

Released December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe *NETFLIX SERIES

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa *NETFLIX SERIES

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

The Giver

The Hand of God *NETFLIX FILM

Released December 16

A California Christmas: City Lights *NETFLIX FILM

Aggretsuko: Season 4 *NETFLIX ANIME

A Naija Christmas *NETFLIX FILM

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released December 17

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Witcher: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Released December 18

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls *NETFLIX SERIES

Oldboy

Released December 19

What Happened in Oslo *NETFLIX SERIES

In terms of in-house exclusives, the roster for next week is looking a little light, but at least genre fans have the one-two punch of The Witcher and Spider-Man: No Way Home on Friday. The only real question is which one you’re going to see first, especially when you can guarantee millions of fans will be bingeing the former in its entirety in a single sitting.