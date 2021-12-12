Netflix adding 24 new movies and TV shows this week
Mid-December is always a strange time of the year for high-profile streaming exclusives, and a cursory glance at the most-watched lists for all the major platforms makes it abundantly clear that the majority of subscribers already have one eye firmly on Christmas.
However, Netflix has two dozen new titles heading to the library between tomorrow and Sunday, but you already know which one is going to be the top talking point. We are of course referring to Season 2 of The Witcher, which has Henry Cavill back with a vengeance as Geralt of Rivia.
Having been dislodged by Bridgerton and then Squid Game, the fantasy action epic will be looking to reclaim its position as the most-watched original show in Netflix history. It doesn’t land until Friday, though, but you can check out the full list of incomers below.
Released December 13
Eye in the Sky
Released December 14
Russell Howard: Lubricant *NETFLIX COMEDY
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Future Diary *NETFLIX SERIES
Released December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe *NETFLIX SERIES
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa *NETFLIX SERIES
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
The Giver
The Hand of God *NETFLIX FILM
Released December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights *NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko: Season 4 *NETFLIX ANIME
A Naija Christmas *NETFLIX FILM
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming *NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES
Released December 18
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls *NETFLIX SERIES
Oldboy
Released December 19
What Happened in Oslo *NETFLIX SERIES
In terms of in-house exclusives, the roster for next week is looking a little light, but at least genre fans have the one-two punch of The Witcher and Spider-Man: No Way Home on Friday. The only real question is which one you’re going to see first, especially when you can guarantee millions of fans will be bingeing the former in its entirety in a single sitting.