Netflix Adding Over 30 New Movies This Week To Help You Self-Quarantine

You’re probably stuck inside right now with not a whole lot to do. Thankfully, Netflix has been helping us all out by adding tons of great movies and TV shows, a trend that looks set to continue this week.

Yes, once again, the streaming giant is coming to the rescue and in regards to films, in particular, there’s a lot of exciting stuff on the way. For one, Back to the Future and Back to the Future Part II will be joining the series’ third entry on the platform, while those seeking something funny can watch Jim Carrey-led comedies Fun with Dick and Jane and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Meanwhile, several films in the Underworld series are set to arrive, and those looking for some family-friendly entertainment will be pleased to know that both Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and the original Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory will be available as of May 1st.

For the full list of what’s on the way, see below:

Coming to Netflix on April 27th

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Never Have I Ever (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 28th

The Reliant (2019)

Coming to Netflix on April 29th

A Secret Love (2020) N

Extracurricular (Season 1) N

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) N

Summertime (Season 1) N

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on April 30th

Biohackers (Season 1) N

Dangerous Lies (2020) N

El señor de los Cielos (Season 7)

Rich in Love (2020) N

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Season 1) N

The Victim’s Game (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

All Day and a Night (2020) N

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Casi Feliz / Almost Happy (Season 1) N

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cracked Up (2018)

Den of Thieves (2018)

For Colored Girls (2010)

Fun with Dick & Jane (2005)

Get In (2020) N

Hollywood (Limited Series) N

Into the Night (Season 1) N

Jarhead (2005)

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire (2013)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Medici (Season 3) N

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (2018) N

Pup Academy (Season 1)

Sinister (2012)

Song of the Sea (2014)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Half of It (2020) N

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Patriot (2000)

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld (2003)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

Urban Cowboy (2016)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

So, as you can see, it’s a pretty exhaustive list, and one that’s sure to include something for everyone. Especially May 1st, which promises to bring a whole range of exciting titles from all different genres.

Of course, this won’t be it for the new month, as the rest of May will see even more movies and TV shows added, including a number of Originals. Suffice it to say, even though we may be all stuck inside right now, Netflix is ensuring that there’s plenty to keep us busy and free from boredom.

But tell us, what do you plan on checking out this week on the streaming service? As always, let us know by dropping a comment down below.