Netflix Is Adding Over 60 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Looking for fresh content to watch on Netflix? Then you’re in luck, as this week delivers a stacked haul of new arrivals to the streamer. That includes all the usual originals – namely, a bunch of TV series and a couple of major movie releases – as well as a ton of just-licensed titles to mark the beginning of July, with a range of legendary films among them.

For starters, the two big original movies of the week are America: The Motion Picture and Fear Street: Part 1. The first is a satirical adult animated feature that tells the “untold story” of the origins of the United States, with Channing Tatum as the voice of George Washington, here presented as a barrel-chested action hero. Phil Lord and Chris Miller serve as producers. Check that out from Wednesday.

Two days later, Fear Street: P1 debuts. This is the first of of a trilogy of teen horror flicks, as based on the books by R.L. Stine, with the next two films – which take place in different periods – dropping later in July. These promise to be perfect for Stranger Things fans, not least because stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke are among the ensemble cast.

There are t0o many great films coming on July 1st to mention, but just a few of the most notable include the Austin Powers and Karate Kid trilogies, Harrison Ford’s Air Force One, classic romcom Love Actually, the original Mortal Kombat flick, the Chris Pine-starring Star Trek reboot, a bunch of Underworlds and one of the greatest action movies of all time, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Here’s the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix from Monday, June 28th to Sunday, June 4th:

June 28

Killing Them Softly

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement *NETFLIX ANIME

June 29

StarBeam: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY

June 30

America: The Motion Picture *NETFLIX FILM

Lying and Stealing

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 1

Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM

Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM

Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE

July 2

The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM

Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM

Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM

Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Snowpiercer

July 3

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

July 4

We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY

