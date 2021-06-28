Netflix Is Adding Over 60 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
Looking for fresh content to watch on Netflix? Then you’re in luck, as this week delivers a stacked haul of new arrivals to the streamer. That includes all the usual originals – namely, a bunch of TV series and a couple of major movie releases – as well as a ton of just-licensed titles to mark the beginning of July, with a range of legendary films among them.
For starters, the two big original movies of the week are America: The Motion Picture and Fear Street: Part 1. The first is a satirical adult animated feature that tells the “untold story” of the origins of the United States, with Channing Tatum as the voice of George Washington, here presented as a barrel-chested action hero. Phil Lord and Chris Miller serve as producers. Check that out from Wednesday.
Two days later, Fear Street: P1 debuts. This is the first of of a trilogy of teen horror flicks, as based on the books by R.L. Stine, with the next two films – which take place in different periods – dropping later in July. These promise to be perfect for Stranger Things fans, not least because stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke are among the ensemble cast.
There are t0o many great films coming on July 1st to mention, but just a few of the most notable include the Austin Powers and Karate Kid trilogies, Harrison Ford’s Air Force One, classic romcom Love Actually, the original Mortal Kombat flick, the Chris Pine-starring Star Trek reboot, a bunch of Underworlds and one of the greatest action movies of all time, Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
Here’s the full list of everything that’s coming to Netflix from Monday, June 28th to Sunday, June 4th:
June 28
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement *NETFLIX ANIME
June 29
StarBeam: Season 4 *NETFLIX FAMILY
June 30
America: The Motion Picture *NETFLIX FILM
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 1
Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She’s Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
July 2
The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM
Big Timber — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM
Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM
Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Snowpiercer
July 3
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
July 4
We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY
