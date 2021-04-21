Netflix Announces Over 80 New Movies/TV Shows For May
Netflix has announced the platform’s full schedule of what’s coming in May, and it promises that subscribers have a lot of great content to look forward to, both in terms of freshly licensed titles and must-see originals. As always, there’s at least one major new movie dropping every week, with several much-anticipated TV shows scattered throughout the month, too. So, without further ado, let’s run through some of the highlights.
May 1st delivers 40 classic films and TV series, including the Back to the Future trilogy. The iconic sci-fi franchise tends to drift on and off Netflix every few months, so enjoy it while you can. Elsewhere, there’s 2009’s G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, animated threequel Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, legendary gangster flick Scarface, cult sci-fi Stargate and horror comedy Zombieland.
Moving on to originals, and May 7th sees the debut of Jupiter’s Legacy, a brand new superhero show based on the Mark Millar comic book series. A dark, mature spin on the genre, Netflix is no doubt hoping this could be their answer to Amazon’s The Boys. On May 13th, meanwhile, make sure to catch the fourth and final season of Castlevania, while the following day delivers drama The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams.
Probably the highlight of the month’s haul for many, though, is Army of the Dead, the zombie/heist mash-up movie from Justice League director Zack Snyder. Dave Bautista features as a mercenary who leads his team on a heist of a Las Vegas casino… during the zombie apocalypse. Netflix has big plans for this one, too, with a spinoff and an animated series already in the works. Watch out for that on May 21st.
For more, check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix over the course of next month below:
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 5
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Milestone — NETFLIX FILM
Monster — NETFLIX FILM
May 8
Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 11
Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12
Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM
Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM
The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released May 13
Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME
Layer Cake
Released May 14
Ferry — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM
Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM
The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM
Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 27
Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM
Eden — NETFLIX ANIME
Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Don’t miss all of this on Netflix in May.
