Netflix Announces Over 80 New Movies/TV Shows For May

Netflix has announced the platform’s full schedule of what’s coming in May, and it promises that subscribers have a lot of great content to look forward to, both in terms of freshly licensed titles and must-see originals. As always, there’s at least one major new movie dropping every week, with several much-anticipated TV shows scattered throughout the month, too. So, without further ado, let’s run through some of the highlights.

May 1st delivers 40 classic films and TV series, including the Back to the Future trilogy. The iconic sci-fi franchise tends to drift on and off Netflix every few months, so enjoy it while you can. Elsewhere, there’s 2009’s G.I. Joe: Rise of Cobra, animated threequel Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, legendary gangster flick Scarface, cult sci-fi Stargate and horror comedy Zombieland.

Moving on to originals, and May 7th sees the debut of Jupiter’s Legacy, a brand new superhero show based on the Mark Millar comic book series. A dark, mature spin on the genre, Netflix is no doubt hoping this could be their answer to Amazon’s The Boys. On May 13th, meanwhile, make sure to catch the fourth and final season of Castlevania, while the following day delivers drama The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams.

Probably the highlight of the month’s haul for many, though, is Army of the Dead, the zombie/heist mash-up movie from Justice League director Zack Snyder. Dave Bautista features as a mercenary who leads his team on a heist of a Las Vegas casino… during the zombie apocalypse. Netflix has big plans for this one, too, with a spinoff and an animated series already in the works. Watch out for that on May 21st.

For more, check out the full list of what’s coming to Netflix over the course of next month below:

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

May 5

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jupiter’s Legacy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Milestone — NETFLIX FILM

Monster — NETFLIX FILM

May 8

Mine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 11

Money, Explained — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12

Dance of the Forty One — NETFLIX FILM

Oxygen — NETFLIX FILM

The Upshaws — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released May 13

Castlevania: Season 4 — NETFLIX ANIME

Layer Cake

Released May 14

Ferry — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am All Girls — NETFLIX FILM

Jungle Beat: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move to Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Strange House — NETFLIX FILM

The Woman in the Window — NETFLIX FILM

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson — NETFLIX FILM

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead — NETFLIX FILM

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Neighbor: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes – Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail — NETFLIX FILM

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — NETFLIX FILM

Nail Bomber: Manhunt — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 27

Black Space — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Blue Miracle — NETFLIX FILM

Eden — NETFLIX ANIME

Soy Rada: Serendipity — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

