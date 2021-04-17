Castlevania Fans Freaking Out Over Netflix Cancelling It After Season 4

Castlevania fans got some bittersweet news this week when Netflix unveiled the long-awaited ten-episode fourth season of the show, which will arrive on the service on May 13th. The animated series is regarded as one of the best video game adaptations to date, expanding the narrative of the 1989 NES game Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse and heading into a new arc about a quartet of female vampires seeking to dominate the entire world.

But with the announcement came some sadness, as Netflix also confirmed that the next batch of episodes will be the last, meaning the tale of Trevor Belmont and Sypha Belnades is coming to an end. And here’s how it went down with fans…

final season nas castlevania im so sad — yikez (@bitchryll) April 17, 2021

me: oh new season of castlevania, nice, love it

netflix: the final season-

me: pic.twitter.com/VZ69hGy2Wz — mel (@hellblzrs) April 16, 2021

hmmm a final season of castlevania? interesting. season 3 was so brutal with all those things happening to the main characters. — Momo³⁹ (@onnanoko3491) April 17, 2021

Me finding out that #Castlevania s4 is coming but it’s also the FINAL SEASON??? pic.twitter.com/GpI9wyaDpR — failed hedonist 🌹 (@pearly_hates) April 16, 2021

Ahh Castlevania… it’ll be a heartbreak to see it go 🙁 Hopefully the final season rocks! But they have so many threads open after the last season… it’ll be a tough nut not to rush it all

Plus, maybe we’ll get Devil May Cry next… pretty please 🤩 — Ala 🧚 (@unanimous_alice) April 16, 2021

final season?!?!?! we get season 4 of castlevania but at what cost https://t.co/wjH7EDQy9Z pic.twitter.com/3ec92zhw1O — nev 💫 (@valyrianelves) April 16, 2021

aaand suddenly the next (and upsettingly final) season of Castlevania is less than a month away. Thats just neat! pic.twitter.com/BlW16cxxXb — Grogu’s Godfather (@theabbsman) April 16, 2021

God fucking damn it Castlevania is cancelled after the next season. We never got motherfuckers Symphony of the Goddamn Night son of a BITCH… — Genki-JAM (@GenkiJAM) April 17, 2021

NETFLIX CANCELLED CASTLEVANIA. pic.twitter.com/cIPKju5XJx — play no more heroes OR ELSE (@bradyonetta) April 16, 2021

Netflix cancelled Castlevania so what’s the point what’s the fucking point anymore — ✨Hannah Elle✨ (@hannah_vox) April 16, 2021

Wait Netflix cancelled Castlevania? What the actual fuck — Dorian Pavus Fan Account (@canadacien) April 16, 2021

Final season? Why is it the final season? Castlevania has so much more story, I was hopping to see the following generations of Beaumont like Simon. Did it get cancelled? — Deus Ex Machina 🤖 (@DarthGinger96) April 17, 2021

But there’s a hopeful twist, as Deadline is also reporting that though Castlevania is ending, the franchise is set to expand with “a new series set in the same Castlevania universe with an entirely new cast of characters.” This is very much in line with the games, too. As Dracula can never truly be killed, he tends to pop up throughout history, with a Belmont descendant usually jumping into action and whipping him back into hell. Immortal characters like Alucard should also stick around, so perhaps we could get that Symphony of the Night adaptation that everyone’s been craving for so long.

If Netflix is indeed looking to the games for the inspiration, they have a lot of material to work with. Obvious starting points are Trevor’s descendent Simon Belmont (arguably the most famous hero in the series), the possessed Richter Belmont, and even the story of Soma Cruz, which takes place in the mid-2030s.

I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that the next animated Castlevania is Symphony of the Night (potentially kicking off with a Rondo of Blood retelling). But enough talk for now, as we still have one more instalment of Trevor, Sypha and Alucard’s adventures to enjoy.