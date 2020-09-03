Netflix Is Adding A Big New Original Horror Film Tomorrow

Netflix has several notable original movies going up this month, and this Friday delivers one of them – a major new horror release from a filmmaker new to the genre that’s been one of the streaming giant’s most-anticipated films all year. Tomorrow, September 4th, Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking of Ending Things makes its debut on Netflix.

Written and directed by Kaufman, the psychological horror is based on the novel of the same name by Iain Reid. Jessie Buckley (Doolittle) stars opposite Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Toni Collette (Knives Out) and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman). Brie Larson was initially attached to lead, before the Captain Marvel actress dropped out and Buckley was hired.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

“Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman takes a road trip with her new boyfriend to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother and father, the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.”

Thinking is the third movie directed by Kaufman, following 2008’s Synecdoche, New York and 2015’s Anomalisa. His career as an acclaimed screenwriter goes back much further, though. Known for his unique style that blends comedy, drama, surrealism and psychology, he’s the man behind the scripts for Being John Malkovich, Adaptation and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

As Kaufman’s work is so highly regarded, film fans have been eagerly awaiting this one. Thankfully, it looks to be worth it. It currently stands at an impressive 85% on Rotten Tomatoes. As the critical consensus puts it, “Aided by stellar performances from Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons, I’m Thinking of Ending Things finds writer-director Charlie Kaufman grappling with the human condition as only he can.”

Let us know whether you’re thinking of watching I’m Thinking of Ending Things on Netflix tomorrow in the comments.