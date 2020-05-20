Netflix Adding 2 Classic Movies In June That’ve Been Missing For Too Long

While many are excited by hot new blockbusters, classic movies remain a staple of streaming services. Netflix consistently does a great job of keeping us filled to the brim with such classics, such as the recent additions of the full Back to the Future trilogy and the exciting Indiana Jones series. Films like those are comfort food full of nostalgia for many of us who grew up watching them countless times as children, and now we’ve got a chance to relive those memories any time we’d like.

That said, we all know the feeling of remembering a movie we’d love to watch again just to find out that Netflix hasn’t provided it a home. It’s disappointing to say the least, but the platform regularly swaps out certain films for new ones due to licensing agreements, so if you don’t see what you’re looking for one month, it may very well be there the next.

June is bringing with it two pics you may have searched for and never found in the past – one you may want to relive with your own children, and another you’ll want to rewatch after you’ve put them to bed.

Up first is the beloved and magical story of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. This Steven Spielberg mega-hit has remained a household name throughout nearly four decades now and helped define an entire generation. It’s a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a tale of love and friendship and will make a perfect choice for a family movie night.

Once the kids are asleep, you can then catch The Silence of the Lambs. This second entry in the long-running series revolving around Hannibal Lecter remains the most popular and viewed. It’s also the only horror film to ever win Best Picture and has been widely accepted by critics and audiences as one of the most influential movies ever made.

With new classics like these joining the ranks of Netflix, you’ll have at least a few hours of nostalgia to enjoy alone or with your family. If you haven’t seen either of these films, of course, now is the time to jump on board, as they both hit the platform on June 1st.