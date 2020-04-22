Back To The Future Movies Coming To Netflix Next Month

The first two Back to the Future movies are finally making their debut on Netflix this May to once again give both old fans and newcomers a taste of the classic science-fiction adventures of Doc Brown and his sidekick Marty McFly.

Written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, the Back to the Future trilogy is one of the few fictional stories involving time-travel that actually pulls off an engaging narrative that feels fresh, regardless of what age or period of time you watch it in. Releasing on July 3rd, 1985, the first movie instantly became a hit with moviegoers, remaining at number one at Box Office for eleven consecutive weeks and becoming the highest-grossing movie of that year.

As you’d imagine, this huge success compelled the distributor to greenlight two more sequels, Back to the Future Part II and Part III, released in 1989 and 1990, respectively. This is actually one of the few movie franchises that has stood the test of time and even dodged Hollywood’s remake/reboot frenzy, though that may soon change.

Still, if you’ve missed Michael J. Fox’s Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd’s Dr. Emmett Brown and their undeniable chemistry together, then you are in luck as Netflix has just revealed that they plan to make the first two movies available for streaming in May.

Here's How Tom Holland Could Look In A Back To The Future Reboot 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for the third flick, Marty and Doc’s adventures in the Wild West won’t make the cut, which is just as well, since fans would agree that it’s not as good or well-received as the first two. Think of it like The Godfather trilogy, where most people tend to skip the third one.

At any rate, there’ve been talks on and off about the possibility of Back to the Future getting a soft reboot, and while the movies making their way to the streaming platform is hardly any indication that there are plans to revive the franchise, it’ll still do a good job of keeping the story close to people’s hearts.