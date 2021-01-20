Netflix Is Adding Some Great Horror Titles Next Month

Do you want more horror on your streaming services? Of course you do, and throughout February, Netflix will be more than happy to provide.

The big releases are The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2, each loosely based around the exploits of real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The first tells the story of a haunting in Rhode Island caused by a devil-worshipping witch who killed herself to curse all who would subsequently live on the land, and the second relates the story of the Enfield Poltergeist, a famous haunting in a London suburb where a single mother and her two young daughters are tormented by unseen forces.

Elsewhere, Shutter Island is of a more psychological bent but no less insidious, as a US Marshal investigates a disappearance from a psychiatric facility on a remote island. Met with hostility by the hospital staff and with nothing to go on but cryptic clues and vague allusions to a conspiracy, he’s tormented by disturbing dreams and visions that make him question the reality of everything he perceives.

Red Dot, meanwhile, sees a couple take a wilderness camping excursion to rekindle their romance, but soon find themselves menaced by a sniper (the title referring to the point of a laser sight), and must run to survive as their past threatens to catch up with them.

And finally, Two Sentence Horror Stories is an anthology series where each episode is inspired by one of the titular micro-short tales, and this second season provides just as many chills as the winter weather that seems to refuse to dissipate, while High-Rise Invasion is an anime series following a teenager who becomes trapped in a world consisting of inescapable skyscrapers whose rooftops are linked by suspension bridges.

Of course, that’s just scratching the surface of what Netflix has to offer subscribers next month and for the full list of upcoming releases, you can head through here.