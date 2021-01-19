Netflix Announces Over 70 New Movies/TV Shows For February

February might be the shortest month of the year, but Netflix is making up for it by packing a load of great new content into it. Yes, the streaming giant is adding over 70 fresh movies and TV shows to its library across the 28 days of February, offering up something for all tastes.

As has become more common by this point, the majority of the titles are actually Netflix Originals, though there’s still a bunch of licensed content that subscribers can enjoy revisiting or checking out for the first time. For instance, February 1st delivers a load of high-quality films like Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love, Jumanji spinoff Zathura and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (yes, you can watch it during any point of the year). What’s more, there are a couple of iconic Leonardo DiCaprio pics in the mix, too. Namely, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island and Christopher Nolan’s Inception, both released in 2010.

For more, here’s the full list of new arrivals due on Netflix in February:

Released February TBA

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)

Sisyphus *Netflix Original

Vincenzo *Netflix Original

Released February 1

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)



Released February 2

Kid Cosmic *Netflix Family

Mighty Express: Season 2 *Netflix Family

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 *Netflix Comedy Series

Released February 3

All My Friends Are Dead *Netflix Film

Black Beach *Netflix Film

Firefly Lane *Netflix Original

Released February 5

Hache: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Invisible City *Netflix Original

The Last Paradiso *Netflix Film

Little Big Women *Netflix Original

Malcolm & Marie *Netflix Film

Space Sweepers *Netflix Film

Strip Down, Rise Up *Netflix Documentary

The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity *Netflix Film

Released February 6

The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3)

Released February 8

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Released February 10

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel *Netflix Documentary

The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) *Netflix Film

The World We Make (2019)

Released February 11

Capitani *Netflix Original

Layla Manjun *Netflix Film

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot *Netflix Film

Squared Love *Netflix Film

Released February 12

Buried by the Bernards *Netflix Original

Nadiya Bakes *Netflix Original

Hate by Dani Rovira *Netflix Comedy Special

To All the Boys: Always and Forever *Netflix Film

Xico’s Journey *Netflix Family

Released February 13

Monsoon (2019)

Released February 15

The Crew *Netflix Original

Released February 16

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie *Netflix Family

Good Girls: Season 3

Released February 17

Behind Her Eyes *Netflix Original

Hello, Me! *Netflix Original

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 *Netflix Original

Released February 18

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan *Netflix Anime

Released February 19

I Care A Lot *Netflix Film

Tribes of Europa *Netflix Original

Released February 20

Classmates Minus *Netflix Film

Released February 21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Released February 23

Brian Regan: On The Rocks *Netflix Comedy Special

Pelé *Netflix Documentary

Released February 24

Canine Intervention *Netflix Original

Ginny & Georgia *Netflix Original

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Released February 25

Geez & Ann *Netflix Film

High-Rise Invasion *Netflix Anime

Released February 26

Bigfoot Family *Netflix Family

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave *Netflix Film

Crazy About Her *Netflix Film

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

As you can see above, February 3rd brings Katherine Heigl’s return to TV in Firefly Lane, while romantic drama Malcolm & Marie lands on the 5th. Zendaya and John David Washington star in this much-anticipated flick that could be a major awards contender. Nostalgic Nickelodeon fans, meanwhile, can check out the first two seasons of iCarly on the 8th. And on Friday the 12th, the To All The Boys trilogy comes to a close with third chapter Always and Forever.

The 17th then delivers limited drama series Behind Her Eyes, with Rosamund Pike-starring black comedy I Care a Lot dropping on the 19th. Also, the first two Conjuring movies are added to Netflix on the 21st, so horror fans can relive the beginnings of the franchise. Last but not least, February 26th adds a range of titles, including Viggo Mortensen comedy-drama Captain Fantastic.

Tell us, though, what will you be checking out on the platform next month? As always, let us know down below.