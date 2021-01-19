Netflix Announces Over 70 New Movies/TV Shows For February
February might be the shortest month of the year, but Netflix is making up for it by packing a load of great new content into it. Yes, the streaming giant is adding over 70 fresh movies and TV shows to its library across the 28 days of February, offering up something for all tastes.
As has become more common by this point, the majority of the titles are actually Netflix Originals, though there’s still a bunch of licensed content that subscribers can enjoy revisiting or checking out for the first time. For instance, February 1st delivers a load of high-quality films like Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love, Jumanji spinoff Zathura and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (yes, you can watch it during any point of the year). What’s more, there are a couple of iconic Leonardo DiCaprio pics in the mix, too. Namely, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island and Christopher Nolan’s Inception, both released in 2010.
For more, here’s the full list of new arrivals due on Netflix in February:
Released February TBA
Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)
Sisyphus *Netflix Original
Vincenzo *Netflix Original
Released February 1
The Bank Job (2008)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Inception (2010)
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
The Patriot (2000)
Rocks (2019)
Shutter Island (2010)
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2
Zathura (2005)
Released February 2
Kid Cosmic *Netflix Family
Mighty Express: Season 2 *Netflix Family
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 *Netflix Comedy Series
Released February 3
All My Friends Are Dead *Netflix Film
Black Beach *Netflix Film
Firefly Lane *Netflix Original
Released February 5
Hache: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Invisible City *Netflix Original
The Last Paradiso *Netflix Film
Little Big Women *Netflix Original
Malcolm & Marie *Netflix Film
Space Sweepers *Netflix Film
Strip Down, Rise Up *Netflix Documentary
The Yin Yang Master: Dream of Eternity *Netflix Film
Released February 6
The Sinner: Jamie (The Sinner: Season 3)
Released February 8
iCarly: Seasons 1-2
War Dogs (2016)
Released February 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel *Netflix Documentary
The Misadventures of Heidi and Cokeman (En Passant Pêcho) *Netflix Film
The World We Make (2019)
Released February 11
Capitani *Netflix Original
Layla Manjun *Netflix Film
Middle of Nowhere (2012)
Red Dot *Netflix Film
Squared Love *Netflix Film
Released February 12
Buried by the Bernards *Netflix Original
Nadiya Bakes *Netflix Original
Hate by Dani Rovira *Netflix Comedy Special
To All the Boys: Always and Forever *Netflix Film
Xico’s Journey *Netflix Family
Released February 13
Monsoon (2019)
Released February 15
The Crew *Netflix Original
Released February 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie *Netflix Family
Good Girls: Season 3
Released February 17
Behind Her Eyes *Netflix Original
Hello, Me! *Netflix Original
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 *Netflix Original
Released February 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan *Netflix Anime
Released February 19
I Care A Lot *Netflix Film
Tribes of Europa *Netflix Original
Released February 20
Classmates Minus *Netflix Film
Released February 21
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
Released February 23
Brian Regan: On The Rocks *Netflix Comedy Special
Pelé *Netflix Documentary
Released February 24
Canine Intervention *Netflix Original
Ginny & Georgia *Netflix Original
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Released February 25
Geez & Ann *Netflix Film
High-Rise Invasion *Netflix Anime
Released February 26
Bigfoot Family *Netflix Family
Captain Fantastic (2016)
Caught by a Wave *Netflix Film
Crazy About Her *Netflix Film
No Escape (2015)
Our Idiot Brother (2011)
As you can see above, February 3rd brings Katherine Heigl’s return to TV in Firefly Lane, while romantic drama Malcolm & Marie lands on the 5th. Zendaya and John David Washington star in this much-anticipated flick that could be a major awards contender. Nostalgic Nickelodeon fans, meanwhile, can check out the first two seasons of iCarly on the 8th. And on Friday the 12th, the To All The Boys trilogy comes to a close with third chapter Always and Forever.
The 17th then delivers limited drama series Behind Her Eyes, with Rosamund Pike-starring black comedy I Care a Lot dropping on the 19th. Also, the first two Conjuring movies are added to Netflix on the 21st, so horror fans can relive the beginnings of the franchise. Last but not least, February 26th adds a range of titles, including Viggo Mortensen comedy-drama Captain Fantastic.
Tell us, though, what will you be checking out on the platform next month? As always, let us know down below.
Source: Decider
