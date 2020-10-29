Netflix Is Adding Some Great Horror Titles In November

October has been great for Netflix subscribers who are also horror fans, as the service has done a fantastic job of offering up plenty of freaky and unsettling new content just in time for Halloween. Adam Sandler’s comedy-horror flick Hubie Halloween, dramatic and cerebral series The Haunting of Bly Manor, and this week’s terrifying psychological horror film His House should be enough to keep you busy for a while.

That said, if you’re really a fan of creepy content, you’re probably wondering what Netflix is going to have to offer now that Halloween has almost come and gone. But fret not, as the platform is bringing a handful of eerie new things your way in November, too, so be ready to stay spooked.

The premiere season of Paranormal launches on November 5th, and it’s certainly shaping up to be worth checking out. Based on the books by Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, this new show set in the 60s follows a hematologist who becomes the center of attention in a collection of paranormal investigations that require him to enter an alternate world and save people from danger. If you’re down for a binge, this one might be quite fun.

Meanwhile, November 13th brings the ninth season of a very popular horror anthology series. American Horror Story: 1984 is a lot less psychological than its previous outings, opting for more of a classic slasher film vibe reminiscent of the Friday the 13th and Halloween franchises, but if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll still want to check this run out.

For more, here’s the full list of all of the horror content that Netflix is dropping in November:

November 1st

Piercing

Voice (Season 2)

Knock Knock

November 5th

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (mini-series)

Paranormal (Season 1)

November 12th

Graceful Friends (Season 1)

Prom Night

November 13th

American Horror Story: 1984

American Horror Story: 1984 Poster Pays Homage To VHS Art 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

November 27th

Don’t Listen

The Call

November 28th

The Uncanny Counter

November 30th

Rust Creek

Needless to say, you should be set for creepy stuff to watch on Netflix throughout next month. Which of these titles do you plan on checking out, though? Let us know in the comments below.