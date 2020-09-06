Netflix Is Adding A Great Underrated Thriller This Week

A lot of underrated films regularly get a second life on streaming services years after release, and Netflix houses perhaps the most massive collection of these often forgotten experiences. 2020 has already seen plenty of examples of this, such as when Guy Pearce’s previously overlooked sci-fi thriller Lockout got noticed again after it became extremely popular and appeared on Netflix’s Top 10 list, or how Johnny Depp’s gangster flick Public Enemies picked up a lot of attention when it rapidly climbed the charts and gained some new fans.

Subscribers who enjoy discovering these types of films will be delighted to hear that September 7th marks the arrival of another criminally underrated movie that flew under the radar when it first released in theaters back in 2016, and if history repeats itself, it may find quite a following as a streaming option.

Midnight Special is a sci-fi thriller that follows Roy (Michael Shannon) as he attempts to protect his young son Alton (Jaeden Martell) from both the government and a religious cult after finding out that he possesses superpowers. The film is elevated by stellar performances from the likes of other big stars like Joel Edgerton, Kirsten Dunst and Adam Driver, ensuring there’s rarely a dull moment throughout the 111 minute journey.

Writer and director Jeff Nichols’ story is dark, mysterious and personal, and it’s unfortunate that it didn’t get the attention it deserved when it first released. But you’re not to blame for having never heard of Midnight Special, as it spent very little time in theaters and didn’t have the marketing push of major Hollywood films. Even so, it currently sits at a respectable 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, and you may find that it’s very much worth your time, especially if you’re a fan of the genre.

