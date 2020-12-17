Netflix Is Adding A Lot Of Great Horror Content In January

2020 is finally almost over and, like most people, I’m happy to see this hell year consigned into the history books. Of course, there’s no guarantee that 2021 is going to be much better, as despite a vaccine being developed, COVID-19 isn’t likely to go away anytime soon, there are several enormous divides in American society and we’re teetering on the brink of economic collapse. But hey, we might finally get to see Black Widow in theaters in May!

At least Netflix is kicking the year off with a bang, too. As is usual, there’s an avalanche of new titles hitting the service in January, including a bunch of bone-chilling movies and documentaries.

Top of the pile is 2003 Halle Berry, Robert Downey Jr. and Penelope Cruz flick Gothika, which will be available from January 1st. Unjustly maligned on its original release, it’s since had a rehabilitation, with audiences recognizing the OTT way in which the cast approached the material and the cool visuals. At the time, critics savaged it – with the notable exception of Roger Ebert, who gave it three out of four stars and praised its stylish direction and Berry’s performance – but it’s certainly worth a watch if you’ve never seen it.

Somewhat more recent is the unnerving 2020 psychological horror Sightless, starring Madelaine Petsch and Alexander Koch. This arrives on January 20th and follows a young violinist struggling to cope with being blinded by a mysterious attacker and slowly descending into paranoia.

Also worth checking out is the dark fantasy A Monster Calls on January 16th about a terminally ill child being visited by a giant tree monster voiced by Liam Neeson, and An Imperfect Murder on January 13th, in which an actress’ nightmare about killing her partner somehow becomes a reality.

If you’re in the mood for something more factual, though, there are also two scary and spooky documentaries premiering on Netflix next month. Most interesting is Surviving Death on January 6th, a docuseries that focuses on paranormal activities revolving around death, specifically accounts of near-death experiences and reincarnation.

True crime fans are also due a good month, as January 13th will see the premiere of Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, taking us through Richard Ramirez’s 1980s killing spree. This will feature interviews with investigators and archival footage to tell its gruesome four-part tale.

