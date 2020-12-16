Netflix Is Adding A Ton Of Original Movies/TV Shows Next Month

January is usually referred to as the theatrical industry’s dumping ground, where projects destined to fail are shoved out into the world to die a slow and painful death at the box office. Obviously, next month could see almost every new release face a similar fate as business is still showing no signs of recovery, but Netflix are looking to buck the trend and rehabilitate January’s reputation as a safe haven for fresh content, and the streaming service have some major original movies and TV shows on the horizon.

The most exciting without a doubt is History of Swear Words, which sees Nicolas Cage hosting a six-episode series that delves into the origins and multiple uses of profanity. Anyone who doesn’t have their curiosity immediately piqued by the idea of Hollywood’s most manic and memeable actor fronting a show where the episodes are titled “F*ck”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D*ck”, “P*ssy” and “D*amn” is out of their mind.

Elsewhere, Shia LaBeouf is currently in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but his upcoming movie Piece of a Woman is also on the way to Netflix next month, and looks to be an agonizingly powerful drama. Then there’s Anthony Mackie’s sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire, literary adaptation The White Tiger and star-studded period drama The Dig, which features Ralph Fiennes, Cary Mulligan and Lily James. Of course, there’s plenty more content coming in the first few weeks of 2021 as well, and you can check out the full list of every title – original and non-original – headed to the streaming site in January below.

Released January TBA

50M2 *Netflix Original

Bonding: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Cobra Kai: Season 3 *Netflix Original

June & Kopi *Netflix Film

The Netflix Afterparty *Netflix Original

Released January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation *Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now *Netflix Documentary

Monarca: Season 2 *Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? *Netflix Film

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Released January 2

Asphalt Burning *Netflix Film

Released January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 *Netflix Family

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words *Netflix Original

LA’s Finest: Season 1

Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Released January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina *Netflix Film

Surviving Death *Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot *Netflix Documentary

Released January 7

Pieces of a Woman *Netflix Film

Released January 8

Charming *Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 *Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 *Netflix Original

Lupin *Netflix Film

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival *Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City *Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart *Netflix Film

Released January 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Released January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy *Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables (2011)

Released January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Released January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer *Netflix Documentary

Released January 15

Bling Empire *Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 *Netflix Family

Disenchantment: Part 3 *Netflix Original

Double Dad *Netflix Film

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire *Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Released January 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Released January 18

Homefront (2013)

Released January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 *Netflix Family

Released January 20

Daughter From Another Mother *Netflix Original

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft *Netflix Original

Released January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 *Netflix Original

Released January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 *Netflix Original

Busted!: Season 3 *Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga *Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 *Netflix Family

So my Grandma’s a Lesbian! *Netflix Film

The White Tiger *Netflix Film

Released January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) *Netflix Original

Released January 26

Go Dog Go *Netflix Family

Released January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom *Netflix Film

Released January 29

Below Zero *Netflix Film

The Dig *Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana *Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints *Netflix Documentary

Released January 31

Fatima (2020)

As you can see, it’s an exhaustive list, and regardless of your genre preferences, there’s bound to be something brand new on Netflix worth checking out next month. Be it one of their original productions or a licensed title.