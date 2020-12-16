Netflix Is Adding A Ton Of Original Movies/TV Shows Next Month
January is usually referred to as the theatrical industry’s dumping ground, where projects destined to fail are shoved out into the world to die a slow and painful death at the box office. Obviously, next month could see almost every new release face a similar fate as business is still showing no signs of recovery, but Netflix are looking to buck the trend and rehabilitate January’s reputation as a safe haven for fresh content, and the streaming service have some major original movies and TV shows on the horizon.
The most exciting without a doubt is History of Swear Words, which sees Nicolas Cage hosting a six-episode series that delves into the origins and multiple uses of profanity. Anyone who doesn’t have their curiosity immediately piqued by the idea of Hollywood’s most manic and memeable actor fronting a show where the episodes are titled “F*ck”, “Sh*t”, “B*tch”, “D*ck”, “P*ssy” and “D*amn” is out of their mind.
Elsewhere, Shia LaBeouf is currently in the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but his upcoming movie Piece of a Woman is also on the way to Netflix next month, and looks to be an agonizingly powerful drama. Then there’s Anthony Mackie’s sci-fi actioner Outside the Wire, literary adaptation The White Tiger and star-studded period drama The Dig, which features Ralph Fiennes, Cary Mulligan and Lily James. Of course, there’s plenty more content coming in the first few weeks of 2021 as well, and you can check out the full list of every title – original and non-original – headed to the streaming site in January below.
Released January TBA
50M2 *Netflix Original
Bonding: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Cobra Kai: Season 3 *Netflix Original
June & Kopi *Netflix Film
The Netflix Afterparty *Netflix Original
Released January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Meditation *Netflix Original
The Minimalists: Less Is Now *Netflix Documentary
Monarca: Season 2 *Netflix Original
What Happened to Mr. Cha? *Netflix Film
17 Again (2009)
30 Minutes or Less (2011)
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak (1999)
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
Catch Me If You Can (2002)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Cool Hand Luke (1967)
The Creative Brain (2019)
The Departed (2006)
Enter the Dragon (1973)
Gimme Shelter (2013)
Good Hair (2010)
Goodfellas (1990)
Gothika (2003)
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild (2007)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Mud (2012)
Mystic Pizza (1988)
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
Sex and the City 2 (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Striptease (1996)
Superbad (2007)
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Released January 2
Asphalt Burning *Netflix Film
Released January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 1 *Netflix Family
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
History of Swear Words *Netflix Original
LA’s Finest: Season 1
Nailed It! Mexico: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Released January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band That Rocked Argentina *Netflix Film
Surviving Death *Netflix Documentary
Tony Parker: The Final Shot *Netflix Documentary
Released January 7
Pieces of a Woman *Netflix Film
Released January 8
Charming *Netflix Film
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 *Netflix Anime
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 *Netflix Original
Lupin *Netflix Film
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival *Netflix Family
Pretend It’s a City *Netflix Documentary
Stuck Apart *Netflix Film
Released January 10
Spring Breakers (2012)
Released January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy *Netflix Documentary
The Intouchables (2011)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
Released January 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Released January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer *Netflix Documentary
Released January 15
Bling Empire *Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 *Netflix Family
Disenchantment: Part 3 *Netflix Original
Double Dad *Netflix Film
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire *Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Released January 16
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
Released January 18
Homefront (2013)
Released January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4 *Netflix Family
Released January 20
Daughter From Another Mother *Netflix Original
Sightless (2020)
Spycraft *Netflix Original
Released January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 *Netflix Original
Released January 22
Blown Away: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Busted!: Season 3 *Netflix Original
Fate: The Winx Saga *Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 *Netflix Family
So my Grandma’s a Lesbian! *Netflix Film
The White Tiger *Netflix Film
Released January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) *Netflix Original
Released January 26
Go Dog Go *Netflix Family
Released January 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom *Netflix Film
Released January 29
Below Zero *Netflix Film
The Dig *Netflix Film
Finding ‘Ohana *Netflix Film
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints *Netflix Documentary
Released January 31
Fatima (2020)
As you can see, it’s an exhaustive list, and regardless of your genre preferences, there’s bound to be something brand new on Netflix worth checking out next month. Be it one of their original productions or a licensed title.
Source: Decider
Comments