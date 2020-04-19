Netflix Is Adding A Ton Of Great New Movies This Week, Including Originals

While the rest of the entertainment industry languishes, Netflix thrives – as usual. Even so, the coronavirus pandemic, and its economic ramifications, are also felt over at the streaming giant’s HQ. While the platform has a large library of older films to choose from, new productions have been ground to an indefinite standstill.

Still, we are getting a few new originals from Netflix this month and the ones that are on the way will surely keep you entertained. Take, for instance, the second season of After Life, the morbidly funny miniseries written and starring British showman Ricky Gervais. The first season, which aired on the platform last year, tells the story of a middle aged man debating whether or not he should kill himself after his wife dies of cancer.

It’s not the stuff of comedy, which is probably the reason why it works so well. Gervais, who made a name for himself with programs like The Office (the British one, on which Steve Carell’s version was based) and Extras (which is also on Netflix), continues to match expectations by making you laugh and cry at the same time.

Avengers Star Chris Hemsworth Looks Jacked In First Look At Netflix's Extraction 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As far as non-original programming is concerned, Netflix will also be bringing us yet another Tarantino classic. Aside from Inglorious Bastards and The Hateful Eight (theatrical and extended cuts available), you can now also watch the iconic filmmaker’s 2011 hit Django Unchained. This period drama, set in the American South, tells the story of a slave (Jamie Foxx) who is set free by a traveling benefactor (Christoph Waltz), only to risk that freedom in trying to rescue his still enslaved wife from a cruel slave owner (Leonardo DiCaprio).

But that’s not all, as Netflix has a ton of other great titles on the way this week, too (including Chris Hemsworth’s new movie, Extraction) and you can see the full list below:

April 20th

Cooked with Cannabis (Season 1) N – New cooking series that includes weed as the ingredient.

– New cooking series that includes weed as the ingredient. The Midnight Gospel (Season 1) N – New animated (and trippy) series from the creator of Adventure Time for adults

– New animated (and trippy) series from the creator of Adventure Time for adults The Vatican Tapes (2015) – Michael Peña features in this horror about a priest battling an ancient satanic force.

April 21st

Bleach: The Assault / Bleach: The Bount – Two specials from the anime universe of Bleach.

– Two specials from the anime universe of Bleach. Middleditch & Schwartz – Multiple stand-up specials

– Multiple stand-up specials Nicky Jam: El Ganador (Season 1) N – Latin American series about a reggae artist struggling to overcome drug addiction.

April 22nd

Absurd Planet (Season 1) N – Docuseries for kids about wild animals.

– Docuseries for kids about wild animals. Circus of Books (2020) N – Documentary on a gay porn store that’s been produced by Ryan Murphy.

– Documentary on a gay porn store that’s been produced by Ryan Murphy. The Plagues of Breslau (2020) N – Polish film about a detective who happens upon a killer using old 18th-century forms of torture.

– Polish film about a detective who happens upon a killer using old 18th-century forms of torture. The Silence of the Marsh (2020) N – Spanish film about a crime novelist who becomes caught between fiction and reality.

– Spanish film about a crime novelist who becomes caught between fiction and reality. The Willoughbys (2020) N – Netflix’s first big animated picture of the year featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short.

– Netflix’s first big animated picture of the year featuring the voices of Ricky Gervais, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, Will Forte and Martin Short. Win the Wilderness (Season 1) N – Reality series where British couples compete to impress other owns of remote properties.

April 23rd

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 (Season 1) N – Anime series based on the classic anime franchise.

– Anime series based on the classic anime franchise. The House of Flowers (Season 3) N – The final season of the Spanish series.

April 24th

After Life (Season 2) N – Ricky Gervais’s comedy returns for another down-to-earth season where he’s promised the dog won’t die.

– Ricky Gervais’s comedy returns for another down-to-earth season where he’s promised the dog won’t die. Extraction (2020) N – New action movie featuring Chris Hemsworth.

– New action movie featuring Chris Hemsworth. Hello Ninja (Season 2) N – Animated kids series

– Animated kids series Love 1010 (Season 1) N – Turkish comedy series

April 25th

The Artist (2011) – Romantic comedy about a man who develops a relationship during the Hollywood silent movie era.

– Romantic comedy about a man who develops a relationship during the Hollywood silent movie era. Django Unchained (2012) – Tarantino Western epic featuring Jamie Foxx

April 26th

Bleach (New Season) – New series of the popular anime series – we believe it may be season 4, The Bount, but have yet to have that confirmed.

– New series of the popular anime series – we believe it may be season 4, The Bount, but have yet to have that confirmed. The Last Kingdom (Season 4) N – Netflix’s Vikings meets Game of Thrones drama

So, there you have it. Quite an impressive list. But tell us, what do you plan on checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know by dropping a comment down below.