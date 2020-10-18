Netflix Is Adding 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming industry in the Halloween season by adding a lot of new titles every day. And the latest batch of movies and original series, releasing through next week, don’t disappoint either.

Courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic, the movie industry is currently in shambles. While a few directors, like Tenet‘s Christopher Nolan, push to reopen theaters with the necessary health precautions, dire circumstances have made this an impossibility for a lot of communities around the world. Luckily, streaming services have proven to be a great substitute for many people. Though in fairness, even before this global outbreak, these platforms were slowly turning into a preference in many households.

I mean, imagine a juggernaut like Netflix, whose library of content spans several thousand movies, TV series, and documentaries, which you can access from the comfort of your sofa. Obviously, this has turned into an increasingly compelling option amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and the king of the streaming services doesn’t seem to want to slow down any time soon.

The company has already released a ton of movies this month, but in terms of originals, this week may yet turn out to be one of the best in recent memory in terms of quality content.

Here are all the titles that are making their way to the platform, courtesy of What’s on Netflix:

Coming to Netflix on October 19th

Heritages (2013) – Lebanese documentary on five generations fleeing from wars.

– Lebanese documentary on five generations fleeing from wars. Little Wars (1982) – War drama.

– War drama. Out of Life (1991) – French war movie about a French photographer captured and held hostage in Beirut.

– French war movie about a French photographer captured and held hostage in Beirut. Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N – The next set of mysteries that remain unsolved with a ghost story lined up for volume 2.

– The next set of mysteries that remain unsolved with a ghost story lined up for volume 2. Whispers (1980) – Lebanese documentary

Coming to Netflix on October 20th

Carol (2015) – Romance drama that scooped up 6 Oscar nominations from Todd Haynes.

– Romance drama that scooped up 6 Oscar nominations from Todd Haynes. The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (2020) N – Animated special for the kid’s animated program.

Coming to Netflix on October 21st

Brave Blue World: Racing to Solve Our Water Crisis (2019) – Documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the upcoming water crisis.

– Documentary looking into innovations in science and technology which may help solve the upcoming water crisis. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Season 3) N – A shorter new season of the interview series hosted by David Letterman.

– A shorter new season of the interview series hosted by David Letterman. Rebecca (2020) N – British romantic thriller from Ben Wheatley.

Coming to Netflix on October 22nd

Bending the Arc (2017) – Documentary about doctors in a rural Haitian village.

– Documentary about doctors in a rural Haitian village. Cadaver (2020) N – Norweigen produced horror flick.

– Norweigen produced horror flick. The Hummingbird Project (2018) – Thriller from Kim Nguyen about two traders going toe-to-toe to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal.

– Thriller from Kim Nguyen about two traders going toe-to-toe to make millions in a fiber-optic cable deal. Yes, God, Yes (2019) – Featuring Stranger Thing’s Natalia Dyer, this comedy about a young girl on AOL chat in the early 00s.

Coming to Netflix on October 23rd

Barbarians (Season 1) N – German historical drama.

– German historical drama. Black Butler (Season 2) – Japanese anime series

– Japanese anime series Move (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into choreography and dancing.

– Docuseries looking into choreography and dancing. Over the Moon (2020) N – Animated feature film.

– Animated feature film. Perdida (2018) N – Argentinian crime thriller.

– Argentinian crime thriller. The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) N – Period-drama series based on the novel.

Among these new Netflix productions, Barbarians and The Queen’s Gambit will prove to be the most interesting. The former is a miniseries that tells the tale of the Battle of Teutoburg Forest between the Germanic tribes and the Roman Empire in AD 9. So, it’ll be an interesting watch for history enthusiasts. The latter, on the other hand, based on the titular 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, takes place in the Cold War era and narrates the life of an orphan chess prodigy who struggles with addiction on a quest to become a Grandmaster in her own field.

Tell us, though, which film or series do you most look forward to? Sound off in the usual place below.