Netflix Added 8 New Movies And TV Shows Today

Chances are that you’ve already got plenty of stuff adding up on your Netflix queue right now, especially with this month’s incredible collection of new content. October has been great for fans of scary media thanks to the addition of all nine episodes of The Haunting of Bly Manor, Adam Sandler’s horror-comedy Hubie Halloween, and the grotesque Rob Zombie flick House of 1000 Corpses. And when you add in the recent selection of classics like Gran Torino, Her and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, you’ve got enough to keep you busy for quite a while.

Of course, the streaming platform isn’t done yet and today is packed full of fresh movies and shows for you to sort through, including an often overlooked horror film and a brand new historical legal drama based on a true story.

2014’s Unfriended is among the highlights of the latest haul, bringing with it some unconventional scares. The pic takes place entirely via video-meeting footage and tells the story of a group of high school friends who are haunted by a dead student as they talk with each other over Skype. It currently sits at 62% on Rotten Tomatoes, so it’s certainly worth a look this time of year.

You can also check out The Trial of the Chicago 7, which follows the anti-Vietnam riots of 1968 and the subsequent infamous trial of seven defendants involved who faced various charges. It stars a multitude of well known actors, such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Michael Keaton, and it currently sits at an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, so you won’t want to miss this one.

For more, here’s everything Netflix released today:

Dream Home Makeover (Season 1)

Grand Army (Season 1)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Season 1)

Someone Has to Die / Alguien tiene que morir (Limited Series)

The Last Kids on Earth (Book 3)

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Unfriended

If you’re not seeing anything that interests you today, feel free to head through here and check out the rest of Netflix‘s October offerings.