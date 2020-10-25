Netflix Is Adding Over 40 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

Netflix is adding a ton of great titles over the next seven days. From Monday to Sunday, the streaming giant is unleashing some new Halloween-related originals for you to dig into as we approach October 31st, while it’s an usually busy weekend for the site, too, as Sunday marks November 1st, meaning a load of newly licensed movies and shows are being added to Netflix’s library.

Unfortunately, they aren’t bringing us anything fresh on Monday or Thursday, but the rest of the week is well-stocked. As you can see below, Tuesday the 27th delivers three new originals. The highlight of that day’s haul, though, has to be Blood of Zeus, the much-anticipated anime-style series that’s adapting classic Greek myths. Jason O’Mara, Jessica Henwick and Claudia Christian star.

For more, here’s the full list of what’s hitting the service this week:

Coming to Netflix on October 27th

Blood of Zeus (Season 1) N

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 4) N

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score / Vilas: Serás lo que debas ser o no serás nada (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 28th

Holidate (2020) N

La Gran Illusion

Metallica Through The Never (2013)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (2020) N

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 30th

Agents of SHIELD (Season 7)

Bronx (2020) N

His House (2020) N

In Line (2017)

Kaali Khuhi (2020) N

Rogue City (2020) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 4) N

Suburra: Blood on Rome (Season 3) N

The Day of the Lord (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on October 31st

The 12th Man (2017)

Coming to Netflix on November 1st

60 Days In (Season 5)

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) N

Casper (1995)

Christmas Break-In (2018)

Dawson’s Creek (Seasons 1-6)

Easy A (2010)

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale (2019)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2018)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Forged in Fire (Season 1)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

Knock Knock (2015)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Seasons 1-3)

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22 (2018)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Piercing (2018)

Platoon (1986)

School Daze

Snowden (2016)

The Garfield Show (Season 3)

The Impossible (2012)

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Voice (Season 2)

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man (2008)

On Wednesday, Netflix gets the jump on the festive season by debuting Holidate, a new romcom starring Emma Roberts. But if you’re not ready for Christmas content yet, you can also check out a couple of more timely titles dropping the same day – Polish horror Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight and mummy-themed documentary Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb. October 30th then delivers British haunted house horror His House and Spanish thriller The Day of the Lord.

Last but not least, Sunday, November 1st sees a ton of great titles going up to kick off the new month in style. The haul includes a lot of classic or cult movies of all kinds, like Knock Knock, Easy A, A Clockwork Orange, Casper, Ocean’s Eleven, The Impossible and Yes Man. TV fans, meanwhile, can enjoy all six seasons of Dawson’s Creek.

Tell us, though, what will you be checking out on Netflix this week? As always, let us know down below.