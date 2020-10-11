Netflix Is Adding Over 20 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

As we get closer and closer to Halloween, most people’s attention will be focused on the spookiest day of the year and the onslaught of horror content that always comes with it, but streaming services have always delivered on the idea of being an entertainment buffet, providing movies and TV shows from all across the spectrum to guarantee that subscribers have something to watch at all times.

Netflix have been no different, and while recently launched titles like Hubie Halloween and The Haunting of Bly Manor are definitely aimed at the Halloween crowd, they couldn’t be more different in terms of how they approach the tropes of the genre. However, it isn’t all about scaring people senseless, and the platform has some great films and TV series arriving over the next seven days that prove that.

The highest profile addition is without a doubt Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, which is shaping up to be a serious awards season contender as Netflix once again try and reinforce their credentials as a heavy hitter in the realms of prestige drama. Brad Pitt’s Moneyball, meanwhile, is after the same audience, but as you can see below, there’s a huge variety in the offerings heading to a screen near you this coming week.

Released October 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released October 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer *NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef *NETFLIX FAMILY

Released October 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

Released October 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting *NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain *NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Released October 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution *NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 *NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 *NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

Released October 18

ParaNorman

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting and Unfriended will be looking to hook the Halloween enthusiasts for very different reasons, while the animated Batman: The Killing Joke could be a huge hit with comic book aficionados. Phenomenal Western In a Valley of Violence, meanwhile, is well worth adding to your watch list, while a lot of subscribers might be actively avoiding anthology series Social Distance given that the last thing they want to do is spend time watching actors fictionalize a quarantine that they’d rather forget even happened.

But tell us, what will you be checking out on Netflix this week? As always, sound off down below.