Netflix Is Adding 45 New Movies/TV Shows This Week

September is nearly upon us, which means that Netflix will be adding a whole host of new movies and TV shows to their content library on the first day of the month, as they continue to assert their dominance over the competition in the streaming wars. If anything, the company could do with the focus shifting to pre-existing titles after finding themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently.

As well as the huge backlash that greeted the controversial first poster for French coming-of-age drama Cuties, Netflix drew criticism after canceling popular shows I Am Not Okay With This and The Society despite previously announcing that both had been renewed for second seasons, while Altered Carbon was also axed in what looks to be just the latest in a long line of cost-cutting measures.

Viewership for all the major streaming services might have gone through the roof as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but it would appear that not even Netflix are immune from the financial repercussions, which admittedly isn’t a surprise when they’re splurging almost $20 billion on in-house content this year alone.

In any case, the new additions for next week feature a familiar blend of stone-cold classics, cult favorites and popular genre movies, and you can check out the full list below.

Released August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Released September 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices *Netflix Family

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! *Netflix Family

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020) *Netflix Comedy Special

La Partita/The Match *Netflix Film

True: Friendship Day *Netflix Family

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Released September 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India *Netflix Documentary

Chef’s Table: BBQ *Netflix Documentary

Freaks: You’re One of Us *Netflix Film

Released September 3

Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre *Netflix Comedy Special

Love, Guaranteed *Netflix Film

Young Wallander *Netflix Original

Released September 4

Away *Netflix Original

I’m Thinking of Ending Things *Netflix Film

The Lost Okoroshi

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 *Netflix Original

Out of the new arrivals, the Back to the Future trilogy seems the most likely to crack the Top 10 most-watched list, but based on the titles that have been dominating the chart recently, some more surprises can’t be ruled out, either, and we could well be seeing a few forgotten movies find a new lease of life on Netflix over the next several weeks.