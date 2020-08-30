Netflix Is Adding 45 New Movies/TV Shows This Week
September is nearly upon us, which means that Netflix will be adding a whole host of new movies and TV shows to their content library on the first day of the month, as they continue to assert their dominance over the competition in the streaming wars. If anything, the company could do with the focus shifting to pre-existing titles after finding themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently.
As well as the huge backlash that greeted the controversial first poster for French coming-of-age drama Cuties, Netflix drew criticism after canceling popular shows I Am Not Okay With This and The Society despite previously announcing that both had been renewed for second seasons, while Altered Carbon was also axed in what looks to be just the latest in a long line of cost-cutting measures.
Viewership for all the major streaming services might have gone through the roof as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but it would appear that not even Netflix are immune from the financial repercussions, which admittedly isn’t a surprise when they’re splurging almost $20 billion on in-house content this year alone.
In any case, the new additions for next week feature a familiar blend of stone-cold classics, cult favorites and popular genre movies, and you can check out the full list below.
Released August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Released September 1
Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices *Netflix Family
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! *Netflix Family
Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones (2020) *Netflix Comedy Special
La Partita/The Match *Netflix Film
True: Friendship Day *Netflix Family
Adrift
Anaconda
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barbershop
Barbie Princess Adventure
Borgen: Season 1-3
Children of the Sea
Coneheads
Glory
Grease
Magic Mike
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Not Another Teen Movie
Pineapple Express
Possession
The Producers (2005)
The Promised Neverland: Season 1
Puss in Boots
Red Dragon
Residue
Sex Drive
Sister, Sister: Season 1-6
The Smurfs
Wildlife
Zathura
Released September 2
Bad Boy Billionaires: India *Netflix Documentary
Chef’s Table: BBQ *Netflix Documentary
Freaks: You’re One of Us *Netflix Film
Released September 3
Alfonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre *Netflix Comedy Special
Love, Guaranteed *Netflix Film
Young Wallander *Netflix Original
Released September 4
Away *Netflix Original
I’m Thinking of Ending Things *Netflix Film
The Lost Okoroshi
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2 *Netflix Original
Out of the new arrivals, the Back to the Future trilogy seems the most likely to crack the Top 10 most-watched list, but based on the titles that have been dominating the chart recently, some more surprises can’t be ruled out, either, and we could well be seeing a few forgotten movies find a new lease of life on Netflix over the next several weeks.
